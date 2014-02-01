Çay Bahçesi

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
guys again ?!!
View attachment 31981
Muslim brother should Welcome other Muslim Brothers.
There is if we want.Why ? There is no such thing as "Muslim Brotherhood"
There is if we want.
very democratic of you Kaan
Yeah the post got alot of thanks and no one complained so I would say that it is pretty democratic.very democratic of you Kaan
very mature
@Sinan
fvck em
very democratic of you Kaan
very mature
@Sinan
fvck em
With whom ? with Arabs or Iranians... ? Didn't you learned a single thing from WW1