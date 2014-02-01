What's new

Çay Bahçesi

achebr3mo5ctap2cbwnycgu0_237200923538.jpg
 
Last edited:
Kaan said:
@LegionnairE

Dude we said no politics in the tea house.
Click to expand...
very democratic of you Kaan
very mature

@Sinan
fvck em

They fvcked up relationships with egypt so bad, egyptian government didn't bother to offer their condolences for Soma, even Israeli government made an official statement...
 

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam speeds land reclamation in South China Sea
Replies
7
Views
900
Song Hong
Song Hong
Viet
Vietnam rapidly builds up South China Sea reef
Replies
0
Views
303
Viet
Viet
B
I would shut everything if they talk much: PM Hasina
Replies
6
Views
521
saif
S
StraightEdge
  • Article
Some deaf children in China can hear after gene treatment
Replies
0
Views
314
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
ghazi52
May 9 riots : The Supreme Court Hearings
Replies
0
Views
593
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom