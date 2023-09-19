What's new

Canada updates travel advisory for India

Visitors from India rank as Canada’s fourth largest international air travel market, according to the census. In 2021, the 89,500 tourists from India spent $3.4 billion, the most of any group visiting Canada. Canadians visiting India spent $93 million the same year.

And.. that won't change. The advisory is for Canadians to India. Not vice versa.
 
Canadians don't give a flying rats a$$ about visiting Indians (mostly wannabe illegals trying to sneak into the US).

Well that golden dream seems now a bit fading away, isn't it?
 
India is only ranked 8th in 2023. And most of them are families of Indians in Canada. https://gowithguide.com/blog/canada-tourism-statistics-2023-5289
 
So I checked the official Canadian website and this is what it shows:

Screenshot 2023-09-21 at 10.49.38 AM.png


The update is due to something in the health section being updated (whatever it is).

It also has the following caution:

Screenshot 2023-09-21 at 10.49.58 AM.png


Hmm... okk

So I used the wayback machine to see what the advisory was in the near past. Turns out that it was identical on 19th July 11:04 AM.

Screenshot 2023-09-21 at 10.48.08 AM.png


Moreover, such an advisory existed even in 2014 when Trudeau was not PM. Check if out for yourself on the wayback machine for whichever date you like.

So Canada classified India has a high risk for travel for many years. That's what gora countries do. Exaggerate the threat in poor countries. People trying to project it as some kind of reaction to recent events are really dumb. My request to all members of all countries, in the interest of humanity, please start using your brains for a change. Leave a more intelligent world for your children, not a dumber one. Don't be so selfish.
 
Are you suggesting (even for a split second) that India is a safer country than Canada ??

In any sphere, be it medical, political or for terrorism ? What planet do you live on ?
 
Heh? Where did I make that claim?

Did you even begin to understand the point I was making in that post? Let me simplify this:

  1. India has always been a high risk country for travel as per Canadian advisories. Nothing to do with Trudeau. Nothing to do with current circus.
  2. The latest update is not about declaring India dangerous all of a sudden. Why? Read the first point again.
And yes, I stick to my point when I say that gora countries exaggerate threats in poor countries. They will have worse advisories for Pakistan, when most Pakistanis believe that their country is safe for tourists. Indeed, tourists are not getting killed left right and centre, either in India or Pakistan.

Do you comprehend this? Which part of all this equals "India is better than Canada?"
 
