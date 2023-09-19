Canada updates travel advisory for India

RayKalm
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 7, 2012
- Messages
- 2,924
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
And what is that? Spell "Pakistan" wrong?Canada is simply doing what every country should do.
And.. that won't change. The advisory is for Canadians to India. Not vice versa.Lol.
Visitors from India rank as Canada’s fourth largest international air travel market, according to the census. In 2021, the 89,500 tourists from India spent $3.4 billion, the most of any group visiting Canada. Canadians visiting India spent $93 million the same year.
You gotta be joking.
Lol.
Visitors from India rank as Canada’s fourth largest international air travel market, according to the census. In 2021, the 89,500 tourists from India spent $3.4 billion, the most of any group visiting Canada. Canadians visiting India spent $93 million the same year.
You gotta be joking.
Lol.
Visitors from India rank as Canada’s fourth largest international air travel market, according to the census. In 2021, the 89,500 tourists from India spent $3.4 billion, the most of any group visiting Canada. Canadians visiting India spent $93 million the same year.
You gotta be joking.
So I checked the official Canadian website and this is what it shows:
View attachment 954929
The update is due to something in the health section being updated (whatever it is).
It also has the following caution:
View attachment 954930
Hmm... okk
So I used the wayback machine to see what the advisory was in the near past. Turns out that it was identical on 19th July 11:04 AM.
View attachment 954931
Moreover, such an advisory existed even in 2014 when Trudeau was not PM. Check if out for yourself on the wayback machine for whichever date you like.
So Canada classified India has a high risk for travel for many years. That's what gora countries do. Exaggerate the threat in poor countries. People trying to project it as some kind of reaction to recent events are really dumb. My request to all members of all countries, in the interest of humanity, please start using your brains for a change. Leave a more intelligent world for your children, not a dumber one. Don't be so selfish.
Heh? Where did I make that claim?Are you suggesting (even for a split second) that India is a safer country than Canada ??
In any sphere, be it medical, political or for terrorism ? What planet do you live on ?