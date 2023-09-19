Canada updates travel advisory for India

So I checked the official Canadian website and this is what it shows:The update is due to something in thebeing updated (whatever it is).It also has the following caution:Hmm... okkSo I used the wayback machine to see what the advisory was in the near past. Turns out that it was identical on 19th July 11:04 AM.Moreover, such an advisory existed even in 2014 when Trudeau was not PM. Check if out for yourself on the wayback machine for whichever date you like.So Canada classified India has a high risk for travel for many years. That's what gora countries do. Exaggerate the threat in poor countries. People trying to project it as some kind of reaction to recent events are really dumb. My request to all members of all countries, in the interest of humanity, please start using your brains for a change. Leave a more intelligent world for your children, not a dumber one. Don't be so selfish.