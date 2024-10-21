Canada: Khalistani Sikhs strongly express their anger against the Modi government.

Background of the Protests​

In Canada, the Khalistani Sikh community has expressed significant anger and frustration against the Indian government, particularly in light of recent allegations linking India to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent advocate for the Khalistan movement. Protests have erupted outside the Indian consulate in Toronto, where demonstrators accused India of undermining Canadian sovereignty and suppressing freedom of speech.The protests were organized by groups such as Sikhs for Justice and other Khalistani activists. They demanded that India shut down its diplomatic presence in Canada, citing the government's alleged involvement in Nijjar's assassination. During the demonstration, protesters used effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, symbolizing their discontent with his administration's policies towards Sikhs both in India and abroad.Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and vocal supporter of a separate Sikh state in India's Punjab region, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June 2023. Following his murder, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a shocking assertion that there were credible allegations suggesting Indian agents' involvement in the killing. This statement has led to escalating tensions between Canada and India, resulting in mutual expulsion of diplomats from both countries.The Sikh community in Canada, which numbers approximately 770,000—making it the largest Sikh diaspora outside India—has rallied around these allegations. Many community members feel validated by the Canadian government's stance against India and have expressed concerns about ongoing threats from Indian authorities. Activists have long claimed that they face intimidation and violence orchestrated by Indian agents operating within Canada.Harinder Sohi, a protester at the recent demonstration, stated that the community has been striving for justice and recognition of their struggles against foreign interference for decades. The protests reflect a broader sentiment among many Sikhs who believe that their voices are being silenced by Indian authorities.The diplomatic rift between Canada and India has deepened significantly since Trudeau's remarks. In response to the allegations, India's government has dismissed them as politically motivated and absurd. Indian officials argue that Canada has historically failed to address what they describe as Sikh militancy within its borders.As tensions rise, both nations have faced criticism regarding their handling of this situation. Experts suggest that this crisis represents a critical low point in Canada-India relations, with public accusations and diplomatic withdrawals marking an unprecedented phase in their interactions.