Can urban forests beat the heat in Pakistan: Brof Riazul Haq sb

Can Urban Forests Beat the Heat in Pakistani Cities?
Recent heat-sensing satellite images of Lahore posted by NASA show that "green spaces such as wooded areas, grassy areas, parks, and farm fields were significantly cooler than densely developed areas". NASA experts explain it as follows: Vegetation and bodies of water do not absorb and re-emit heat as easily as common building materials such as concrete, asphalt, and steel.
A NASA post titled "Beating the Heat in Pakistan" says that "Differences in surface temperatures between developed and natural areas, known as surface urban heat islands, tend to be more pronounced than temperature differences associated with atmospheric heat islands, particularly during the daytime". “Surface urban heat islands exacerbate air temperatures by trapping heat and releasing it slowly, especially at night,” explained Muhammad Nasar-u-Minallah, a geographer at the University of the Punjab in Lahore. “The lack of green spaces and vegetation in urban settings further limits natural cooling mechanisms, such as shade and evapotranspiration, intensifying the heat.”
Rapid urbanization and intense development activities in Pakistani cities have worsened the effects of climate change by making the summer heat unbearable. In response, several urban forest plantation campaigns have been launched in major Pakistani cities like Lahore and Karachi by both government and non-government entities.
Nestlé Pakistan launched its first urban forest tree plantation activity at Allama Iqbal International Airport with 25,000 trees, under its Nestlé Cares initiative to support endeavors to reduce carbon footprint in its ambition to achieve net zero by 2050, according to media reports. Leading the volunteer effort, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan has said, “Forests are the lungs of our planet, playing a crucial role in mitigating climate change and preserving biodiversity. However, deforestation and urbanization have led to the loss of green spaces, impacting our environment and the well-being of our communities. It is our responsibility to reverse this trend and create a more sustainable and livable future.” “We will accomplish this with additional plantation activities in Lahore, Kabirwala and Sheikhupura. Our strategy aims to help restore forests and protect natural habitats while promoting sustainable livelihoods,” he added.
A rundown park in Clifton district of Karachi has seen a new urban forest thriving in the middle of Pakistan's largest city, according to Euronews. "Transformed into a haven for wildlife, the urban forest now boasts 55 different species of plants within just over a hectare of land", says a report published in Euronews.
The Urban Forest team that planted the Clifton urban forest says they have already created eight mini tree-filled hubs in Karachi and a further 2 in Lahore. And they have plans to expand to other cities in the country. Families living near the forest were among those that offered financial support alongside companies and the German and US consulates in Karachi.
In addition to the urban forests, Pakistan is also planting the world's largest man-made mangrove forest known as Delta Blue Carbon Project. This mangroves plantation will eventually cover 350,000 hectares of Tidal Wetlands on the south-east coast of Sindh. Currently, Pakistan is estimated to have 600,000 hectares of mangrove forest. Mangroves absorb hundreds of millions of tons of atmospheric carbon, reduce the impact of storms on human lives and economic assets, and provide a habitat for fish, birds and other plants supporting biodiversity. It is funded by sales of carbon credits to global polluting industries such as those involved in fossil fuels trade.
