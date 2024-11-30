Can the subforums / subsections of the forum be made collapsible?

Pakistan Space Agency
Hi,
The forum currently has 51 subforums which are equivalent to a number of A4 page sizes when you scroll from top to bottom or vice versa
I mainly post in the Pakistan Economy subforum. To get to that section I have to do some scrolling to get to the right section. Its quite annoying as there are also advertisements pretty much with each click that you have to navigate past.
Is it possible to make every section of the forum collapsible please?
Thanks
