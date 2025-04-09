BRENT CRUDE OIL DOWN 4.8%, FALLS BELOW $60 FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER FOUR YEARS

For the first time in more than four years, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has dropped below $60, this 4.8% decline is indicative of larger market volatility brought on by economic uncertainty and geopolitical concerns, fears of a worldwide recession have been heightened by the ongoing U.S & China trade war, which is characterized by rising tariffs and punitive actions, this might lower energy consumption and further weaken oil prices.



Despite it has already dropped below $60, Brent crude was trading at about $64.12 per barrel as of April 2025, this decline is a component of a broader pattern in the world oil market, which has witnessed notable price swings as a result of supply and demand dynamics and market sentiment impacted by geopolitical developments.



Under some economic scenarios, Goldman Sachs has predicted that Brent crude prices might settle at about $62 per barrel by December 2025, but if the world economy worsens, prices could fall much further, possibly hitting $54 by the end of 2025 in a more dire scenario.



OPEC+ production methods have also contributed to the recent drop in oil prices. Oil prices are under additional downward pressure due to Saudi Arabia's decision to lower its official selling prices and an expected increase in OPEC+ output beginning in May.



In conclusion, the complex interaction of supply and demand dynamics in the global oil market, economic uncertainty and geopolitical concerns is reflected in the decline of Brent crude oil prices below $60 per barrel, oil prices will probably continue to fluctuate as the scenario develops because of lingering trade disputes and changes in the world's energy needs.