Obviously but in Pakistan, none briefed anyone with all that information despite concrete evidence because these machine minds people wouldn't read or look at the same so also, we must not endanger the democracy by talking truth and you wouldn't deny because that is what US supports in Pakistan as well.Rest about Trump campaign and presidency, Guy's hands are full to deal with a lot like we use to do. He is already labeled as Trump Aid. Also, @Zibago note that such happens when a businessman is elected as the leader of the country so situation is same in both countries you know, business priorities. Hope you got it.