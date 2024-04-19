What's new

Breaking: Israel strikes Iran

Countries around the globe have been calling on both Iran and Israel to show restraint after this latest strike, amid fears the conflict could escalate across the region.
  • UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak avoids commenting on reports of an Israeli attack on Iran, saying it "wouldn't be right for me to speculate until the facts become clearer”. He repeats calls for de-escalation: "Significant escalation is not in anyone's interest. What we want to see is calm heads prevail across the region."
  • China also calls for de-escalation. Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said "China opposes any actions that further escalate tensions and will continue to play a constructive role to de-escalate the situation."
  • Egypt, a key player in the mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, says that they are deeply concerned about an escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran. A foreign ministry statement warned of the consequences of expanding the conflict and instability in the region.
  • Turkey also calls on all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to a wider conflict. A foreign ministry statement said it was becoming "increasingly obvious" that the tensions between Iran and Israel following the attack on 1 April risked "turning into a permanent conflict”.
  • Germany pleads for restraint, with the government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit saying "De-escalation must be the advice of the hour, we must prevent a conflagration at all costs," adding that it goes to "all sides".
 
An Israeli missile reportedly hit Iran overnight, six days after Tehran's unprecedented attack on Israeli territory last weekend. Here's what we know so far:

  • An Israeli missile has hit Iran, US officials have told the BBC's partner station CBS News, with explosions heard around the central city of Isfahan early Friday morning, Iranian media reports
  • Iranian media say three drones were destroyed after the country's air defence systems were activated
  • They cite an army general in Isfahan province as saying that no damage has been reported
  • Isfahan province is home to a large airbase, a major missile production complex and several nuclear facilities. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said no nuclear sites were damaged
  • The Pentagon and Israel's military have both declined to comment so far
 

