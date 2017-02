ccording to emerging reports from Yemen, a surface-to-surface missile fired by the Yemeni Army has hit the Saudi capital, Riyadh.The missile was launched on Sunday evening, and sources in Yemen have described the missile test as successful. It is unclear exactly what missile was used, and casualty figures, if any, are yet to be reported.Saudi Arabia intervened military in the Yemeni Conflict in 2015, leading a coalition of almost 10 Middle Eastern countries. In October 2016, a Yemeni activist warned that Riyadh was the next target for a Yemeni missile attack.More information has emerged, suggesting that the missile was a variant of a Russian Scud missile, known as the “Borkan” surface-to-surface missile.Sources indicate that the missile struck a military base West of Riyadh, in Mazahimiyah.On social media, a Saudi attempts to cover-up the attack , saying that the sound of the explosion in Riyadh was an earthquake or meteor.