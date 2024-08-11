What's new

Bomb blast kills 1, wounds 11 in Afghan capital

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
102,206
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Bomb blast kills 1, wounds 11 in Afghan capital

AFP
August 11, 2024

112133070e95c18.jpg



KABUL: A bomb blast on a minibus in a religious-minority neighbourhood of Afghanistan’s capital killed one person and wounded 11 others on Sunday, a Kabul police spokesman said.

The blast went off in a western Kabul neighbourhood home to many Shiite Muslims – a historically persecuted minority in Afghanistan and a frequent target of the Islamic State group, which considers them heretics.

“An IED (improvised explosive device) was planted on a minibus in the Dasht-e-Barchi area,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a statement, adding an investigation was underway.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, which took place around 4 pm (1130 GMT).

While the number of deadly bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has markedly declined since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, a number of armed groups, including IS, remain a threat.

Source:
https://www.brecorder.com/news/40316979/pakistan-condemns-israeli-attack-on-gazas-al-tabeen-school
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Seven dead in Afghan capital bus explosion:
2
Replies
17
Views
979
Khan_patriot
Khan_patriot
ghazi52
Several killed in suicide attack on Afghan Shia mosque:
Replies
2
Views
508
PakAlp
PakAlp
ghazi52
New evidence challenges the Pentagon’s account of a horrific attack as the US withdrew from Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
2K
SaadH
S
ghazi52
At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
690
Jango
Jango
ghazi52
Heavy rains kill at least 35 in eastern Afghanistan:
Replies
0
Views
459
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom