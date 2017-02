Bhagat Singh’s gun that killed John Saunders, found after 90 years

Indian Freedom fighter Bhagat Singh had killed British officer John Saunders on December 17, 1928. The pistol that Bhagat Singh had used to fire the bullet killing Saunders has found after 90 years.

It was only after the museum authorities removed the black paint from the pistol and matched the serial number on it, the authorities discovered the owner of the gun