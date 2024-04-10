What's new

Bassem Youssef: Israel-Palestine, Gaza, Hamas, Middle East, Satire & Fame

Bassem Youssef: Israel-Palestine, Gaza, Hamas, Middle East, Satire & Fame | Lex Fridman Podcast #424


Bassem Youssef is an Egyptian-American comedian & satirist, referred to as the Jon Stewart of the Arab World.

OUTLINE:
00:00 - Introduction
01:21 - Oct 7
31:49 - Two-state solution
47:28 - Holocaust
55:15 - 1948
01:04:07 - Egypt
01:18:29 - Jon Stewart
01:20:42 - Going viral during the Arab Spring
01:44:45 - Arabic vs English
01:57:08 - Sam Harris and Jihad
02:02:16 - Religion
02:21:28 - TikTok
02:26:00 - Joe Rogan
02:27:58 - Joe Biden
02:32:23 - Putin
02:34:11 - War
02:39:07 - Hope
 

