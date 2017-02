Islamist groups: Remove High Court sculpture

Manik Miazee

Published at 01:05 AM February 06, 2017

Last updated at 01:33 AM February 06, 2017

Islamic political parties and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh are planning to launch a movement demanding the removal of a sculpture of Lady Justice from the High Court premises.



Hefazat Secretary General Junaid Babunagari said that as the majority of Bangladeshis were Muslims, they would not tolerate a Greek idol in front of the Apex court.