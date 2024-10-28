Bangladesh Air Force News & Discussions

France is pursuing a deal to supply Dassault Rafale fighter jets to Bangladesh, with negotiations progressing under the leadership of Interim Government head Dr. Mohammad Yunus. The proposed agreement includes an initial delivery of 8-12 Rafale jets, expected to cost approximately 2.5 billion Euros. If finalized, this acquisition would significantly enhance the capabilities of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and mark a major step in France-Bangladesh defense cooperation.
The Rafale, a versatile multi-role fighter, offers advanced avionics, weaponry, and operational flexibility, aligning with Bangladesh's goal to modernize its air defense. This deal would also bolster France’s defense industry and strengthen its strategic ties in South Asia.
The Rafale, a versatile multi-role fighter, offers advanced avionics, weaponry, and operational flexibility, aligning with Bangladesh's goal to modernize its air defense. This deal would also bolster France’s defense industry and strengthen its strategic ties in South Asia.