Azad Kashmir Tourism

Neelum Valley grapples with impact of rising tourism on forests.

Kalbe Ali



5cd72fe1a25d3.jpg


A large quantity of timber is used to build a house.

With the onset of tourist season soon after Eid, construction activity is in full swing in Neelum Valley to accommodate the number of visitors expected to arrive this summer.

The valley, located on the far end of Azad Kashmir, offers an ideal vacation spot amid dense forests and streams. It is expected to receive more than 600,000 tourists this year.

Official figures suggest that around 500,000 to 600,000 people visited Neelum Valley last year; more than half the total number of visitors to AJK in 2018.

Due to the government’s efforts to harness tourism potential, the number of Pakistanis visiting parts of Pakistan, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan is growing every year.

Greater stability in the law and order situation in most of the country has also encouraged Pakistanis to travel to new areas, as well as the spread of information and direct marketing by tour operators.

Although the number of tourists has improved the local economy, it has already taken a toll on the fragile environment of the valley. The rampant construction of guesthouses has led to a high demand for timber, leading to increased illegal logging in the area.

Houses in Neelum Valley and other parts of Kashmir are traditionally made entirely of wood, which is why the construction of guesthouses has put severe stress on forests. Chopped trees, the transportation of wood and all kinds of lumber activity is visible even to outsiders, and officials are wary of the situation.

“Tourism is set to become the livelihood of many areas in AJK, but it should not destroy the roots of society. That includes the ecosystem,” Peerzada Irshad Ahmed, the director general of AJK Tourism, said.

He added: “But, unfortunately, of the 22 guesthouses being built in one area of the Neelum Valley, only one has legally acquired wood for construction.”

“Where is this timber coming from? The forest – our forest, but it means we are hitting what is attracting tourists here.”


5cd737cc9153a.jpg


Workers at another construction site. Rising tourism in the Neelum Valley has increased the demand for housing.


The main reason for illegal lumbering is weakness in forest governance, along with corruption and management on the part of officials. There are also other governance problems, such as weak institutions and limited resources.

Traditionally, the local and rural community has lived in harmony with the forest, and laws that include strict penalties for stealing wood were effectively enforced under British rule.

Locals living close to the forest in the valley are very poor because there is limited agriculture produce. They depend entirely on the forest for their needs and survival, including their food, such as mushrooms, greens and wild berries.

Environmentalists have argued strongly against wood-based construction, in order to reduce the cutting down of trees.

Himalayan Wildlife Foundation (HWF) Director Vaqar Zakria said the forest department was more to blame for illegal logging.


5cd73803d27b1.jpg


A saw mill in Sharda. This is a booming business due to the rise in construction, mostly of guesthouses. — Photos by the writer


“We successfully convinced the locals of Ferry Meadows in GB that they gain very little by cutting trees and eventually face the loss of their livelihood,” Mr Zakria said.

“We are trying to involve locals to benefit from tourism instead of cutting down their best resource.”

In addition to providing food and grazing ground for cattle, the forest is also a key source of fuel for locals who rely on firewood for cooking and heating.

The HWF is encouraging locals to adopt various trades attached to tourism and help change their dependence on the forest.

“With the rise in tourism, the requirement for firewood has increased manifold as tourists prefer bonfires, but it consumes enormous amounts of wood so we have suggested that as affordability increases, guesthouses should start using LPG to save wood resources,” HWF consultant Summara Raza said.

She said that as in Murree, extensive fragmentation and degradation of the forest would put animals and plant species on the verge of extinction.

The AJK government, too, is aware of the public concern and the cabinet has approved strict regulations on forest management.

Tourism Minister Mushtaq Minhas said his ministry is set to launch a complaints cell where illegal logging will be reported and forwarded to the forest department.

“But the most important thing is to plant more trees, and we are planning to introduce a concept of attracting tourists as volunteers to plant a tree in the forest, to use tourism as a tool for protecting the environment,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2019
 
Neelum Valley ..


Title-Neelum-Valley-Azad-Kashmir-300x200.jpg




Neelum Valley is about 200 kilometers long the picturesque is situated to the North & North East of Muzaffarabad. Running parallel to the Kaghan Valley . It is disunited from if only snow-covered peaks, some over 4000 meters above sea level. Excellent scenic comeliness, panoramic view, towering hills on both sides of the surreptitious Neelum river, lush green forests, enchanting streams and captivating circumventions make the valley a dream come true.

The area is ideal for trekking. A fair weather road opens the valley to tourists upto Kel, 155 kilometers from Muzaffarabad, of which about 150 kilometers has been ebony topped while the remaining portion is being matalled. Buses ply daily on this rout and accommodation facilities are additionally available in the rest houses of places of tourist magnetization. Simple cooking facilities are available but one has to make his own arrangements for special dishes.


Attractions in Neelum valley:

Kundal Shahi:

It is 74 kilometers from Muzaffarabad. Here, Jagran Nallah joins river Neelum which is being developed for trout fishing.


Kundal-Shahi-Neelum-Valley-Azad-Kashmir.jpg



Kutton:(Jagran Valley)

The bewitching comeliness of Kutton permeated in the radius of 10 kilometers, makes Jagran Valley . The area is 16 kilometers from Kundal Shahi, is accessible by an unpaved road. For the accomodation of tourists, the tourism department has constructed two angler’s huts.


kutton-4970-ft-asl-neelum-valley.jpg



Salkhala:

About 3 kilometers ahead of Kundal Shahi, there is another secluded spot of tourist interest of Salkhala across river Neelum where a trout hatchery has been established. A tourism rest house is available here for accommodation.


Salkhala.jpg



Authmuqam:

Authmuqam is 10 kilometers from Kundal Shahi of a height of 1371 meters. It is the sub-divisional headquarter of the area and accommodates as a take-off point for tourists fascinated with hiking and exploring the inner valley. It is an alluring place kenned for its variety of fruit. All obligatory facilities viz bazaar, post office banks, hospital, telephone and PWD east house are available here.


Athmuqam_PWD_Guest_House.jpg



....
 
Neelum:

At a distance of about 9 kilometers from Athmuqam. Neelum is situated on the right bank of the river Neelum 1524 meters above sea level. It has a fascinating scenery. The village has a population of about one thousand, a diminutive bazaar and a tourist rest house situated on the bank of meandering river Neelum across from where the Indian held Kashmir is withal visible.
The panoramic lush green valley, profound in wild fruit and wildlife, magnetizes the tourists from every nook and corner of the country. Owing to its tourist magnetization, AJK Tourism Department is orchestrating to develop this area. 2 motels, 15 tourist huts, cafeteria and a tuck shop will be constructed here.



Title-Neelum-Valley-Azad-Kashmir-300x200.jpg




Dowarian:
Dowarian is situated about 13 kilometers from Neelum at an altitude of 1615 meters. It is circumvented by mountains full of conifer trees. A mule track up to Ratti Gali Pass , about 30 kilometers towards west, connects the Neelum and Kaghan Valleys . There is a forest rest house on the top of the hill, a tourist rest house is available for accommodation near main road...


Sharda:

Located at a distance of 30 kilometers from Dowarian. It is a breath-taking green spot at an altitude of 1981 meters. Shardi and Nardi are two mountain peaks overlooking the valley, reputedly denominated after legendary princess Sharda, it has a captivating landscape with numerous springs and hillsides covered with trees. On the right bank, antithesis to Sharda, the Neelum is joined by the Surgan Nallah along which a track leads to Nurinar Pass and through it to the Kaghan Valley.



View_From_Sharda_Fort_Azad_Jammu__Kashmir_Pakistan-select.jpg



...


sharda-bridge.jpg




In Sharda, one additionally finds ruins of an old Buddhist University . Facilities of a minuscule bazaar, post office, health centre, public call office and rest house are available in Sharda. The AJK Tourism Department has launched a sizably voluminous programme under the denomination of “ Tourist Village at Sharda” . The entire project is nearing towards culmination. Tourist rest houses, youth hostel, cafeteria, game room, bridal path etc. near the jungle have been consummated..



Ruins-of-the-9th-century-Sharda-University-Neelum-Valley-Kashmir.jpg





Kel:....

About 19 kilometers journey from Sharda upstream takes one to Kel. It is a minute valley at a height of 2097 meters. This is another picturesque place in the Neelum Valley . The Shounter Nallah joins river Neelum at this place and leads to Gilgit Agency over the Shandur Pass (4420 meters above sea level).



kel-2.jpg



.


kel-7030-ft-asl-neelum-valley.jpg




Buses ply daily on this route in good weather. It is advisable to hire a jeep from Athmuqam for a peregrination into the Valley. Horses and ponies can additionally be hired locally for peregrinate to the interior of the Neelum Valley . Banks college hospital, bazaar and a reposal house of JAK Tourism are available for accommodation.

.......
Arang Kel : A village and tourist spot located on the hill top near KEL at the altitude of 8,379 feet (2,554 m) feet. It is accessible by a 2 kilometers (1.2 mi) trek from Kel.



Arangkel.jpg



.


School-at-Arang-Kel-village-Neelum-Valley.jpg



.


Arang-KEL.png



.


Arang-Kel-in-winter.png



.

Trek-toward-Arrang-KEL.png





Halmat:The area from Kel to Taobat is called the Halmat. The border village about 49 kilometers ahead of Kel, is a fascinating but unexplored optical discernment Janawai, Sardari and Halmat are the most pulchritudinous places of this area. A tourist rest house has been constructed of Halmat to provide accommodation facilities to the visitors.


halmat-neelum-valley.jpg






Halmat-neelum-valley-4.jpg






(Note): Some tourist places of Neelum valley are situated in the renge of line of control, therefore, sometimes it becomes arduous to visit these areas. So afore to visit the valley the visitors are requested to get information from the tourism office.


Taobat: The last station of the valley. It is 200 kilometers (120 mi) from Muzaffarabad and 39 kilometers (24 mi) away from Kel. A tourist hotel of AJK Tourism Department and many private hotel with basic facilities located here for tourists.


Neelum-Valley.jpg






taobut-neelum-valley.jpg






Toobat-Neelum-Valley-Pakistan.jpg






Beautiful-Neelum-Valley.jpg
 
Lakes in Neelum Valley :


Chitta Katha Lake is located in Shounter valley, a sub valley of Neelam valley at the altitude of 13,500 feet (4,100 m). The lake is accessible from Kel by a 20 kilometers (12 mi) jeep track and then 5 kilometers (3.1 mile) hiking trek. Kel is the base camp to this lake.



A-Breath-taking-view-of-Chitta-Kattha-lake-in-Neelum-valley-Azad-Kashmir-copy-e1440766766548.jpg





Chitta-Katha-Lake-550x300.jpg





Shounter Lake is a minuscule lake located in Shounter valley at the altitude of 10,200 feet (3,100 m). It is accessible from Kel by a jeep track.




Shounter-Lake1.jpg




Ratti Gali Lake is located in Neelam valley at the altitude of 12,130 feet (3,700 m). The lake is accessible from Dowarian by a 19 kilometers (12 mile) hiking trek. Dowarian is the base camp to this lake.



Ratti-Gali-Lake.jpg






389534_2077660641066_818335859_n1.jpg





Neelum Valley Map:



neelum-valley-map.jpeg





.......
 
 
 
 
1612128530896.png
 
Taobat, Neelum Valley, Kashmir

Courtesy of Muhammad Omer


1612137064596.png
 
ر۔۔🌿🌄

Beauty of scenic Arang Kel at early Dawn 💕

ArangKel (آرنگ خیل‎) is a village and tourist spot in the Neelam valley of Azad Kashmir, Pakistan. It is located on the hilltop above #Kel at an altitude of 8,379 feet (2,554 m).

Photo by Hafiz Naveed Balouch


1612393183222.png
 
Kel, Neelam Valley,


1612539031152.png
 
Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium
🏏

Azad Kashmir ,



1612834968912.png
 
Arang_Kel, Neelum Valley , AJK



1617051642783.png
 
Kel Neelum valley .. March 2021



1617317702135.png
 
Hello Pakistan ever heard of Park Police??
Or Forest preserve??
Or Forest preserve??
 

