8 FEB 2017 - 6:57AMSBS News7 FEB 2017 - 4:46 PM UPDATED 9 HOURS AGOAustralia and China's foreign ministers have pledged to further strengthen the link between the two countries at a meeting in Canberra on Tuesday.Julie Bishop met with China's foreign minister Wang Yi to discuss trade and strategic economic links between Australia and China against the backdrop of what both politicians described as ""."At a time of economic transition and uncertainty around the world," Ms Bishop told reporters during a press conference after the meeting."We have spoken this afternoon of areas where we can diversify our relationship commensurate with Australia’s aim to diversify our economy."We spoke particularly of greater co-operation innovation, in energy."We’re looking at working together inMr Wang spoke about the continued need for a globalised economy and condemned protectionism."At a time when we face, we agree to send a clear message that is it is important to firmly commit to an open world economy," he said via an interpreter."It is important to steer"We need toand we need to promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation and we need to take a firm stand against all forms of protectionism."Mr Wang said theMs Bishop said the"We are focused now on the people-to-people links and we believe that there are already very positive signs that the people-to-people links are deepening as well," she said."It’s important to note thatand the tourism links between our two countries are growing."The foreign ministers also discussed the, which recently clocked up its first anniversary.Last year"I'm sure that the year of the rooster will bring great benefits and prosperity to us all," Ms Bishop said.Ms Bishop also announced China's Premier Li Keqiang would travel to Australia for talks with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on March 24.She said they would discuss upcoming leaders' meetings and ongoing Australia-China relations.- with AAP