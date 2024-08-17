Audio Reveals Allegations Against Former Lahore Corps Commander Salman Ghani

Cash GK
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2015
- Messages
- 4,596
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
An audio recording of a relative of former Lahore Corps Commander Salman Ghani has surfaced, in which the woman can be clearly heard saying that "Salman Bhai" (Brother Salman) called everyone, but no one answered, and no military personnel arrived. She claims that this entire situation was planned against Salman Bhai because he had already informed General Asim Munir that he would not open fire on his own people.