What's new

Audio Reveals Allegations Against Former Lahore Corps Commander Salman Ghani

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
4,596
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
An audio recording of a relative of former Lahore Corps Commander Salman Ghani has surfaced, in which the woman can be clearly heard saying that "Salman Bhai" (Brother Salman) called everyone, but no one answered, and no military personnel arrived. She claims that this entire situation was planned against Salman Bhai because he had already informed General Asim Munir that he would not open fire on his own people.
https://twitter.com/x/status/1824634603249811892
 

Similar threads

Crimson Blue
Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani Sacked/Resigned
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
190
Views
19K
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
ghazi52
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed taken into military custody, court martial initiated: ISPR
Replies
5
Views
268
Cash GK
Cash GK
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Former Spymaster Faiz Hameed Under House Arrest, Claims Asad Toor
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
TacOps
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zulfi Bukhari audio leak: Bushra Bibi moves IHC against harassment by police, FIA
Replies
0
Views
308
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khadija Shah, 'prime suspect' in Corps Commander House attack, arrested
Replies
3
Views
686
blain2
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom