At just 13, this Mathematics prodigy is teaching calculus at New York University​

From mastering the periodic table at age 2 to giving lectures at 7, his inspiring journey is only just beginning.April 09, 2025Suborno Isaac Bari is not your average college freshman — because he’s not even a teenager yet.At just 13 years old, Suborno is already teaching calculus at New York University (NYU), marking one of the most extraordinary academic journeys seen in recent memory.Hailed as a child prodigy by teachers and classmates alike, Suborno’s path has been anything but typical.By the age of 2, he had mastered the periodic table. At 3, he was already solving advanced math, physics, and chemistry problems with ease.By age 7, he was giving university-level lectures. And by 11, he had applied to colleges, submitting three essays before he even celebrated his 12th birthday.Suborno’s talent is not only raw but also officially recognized: in 2020, he received a letter of appreciation from former U.S. President Barack Obama for his extraordinary intellect and contributions to education.In an incredible academic sprint, Suborno graduated from Malverne High School on Long Island in just two years, making him the youngest graduate in the school's history.He finished with a GPA of 98 out of 100 and breezed through courses like AP Calculus BC, where he scored the top grade. Suborno was even taking high school morning classes while still in the fourth grade.Born to Bangladeshi immigrant parents, Rashidul Bari and Shaheda Bari, Suborno’s story is also a testament to the power of family support and the opportunities afforded by dedication and perseverance.His parents were the first to recognize his extraordinary potential, and they nurtured it every step of the way.Now at NYU, Suborno calls the campus a place of "daily discourse" — the perfect environment for a mind that views mathematics as a source of pure joy.“I do mathematics for fun,” he says, dreaming of a future where he not only advances scientific knowledge but also makes it more accessible to others, especially in physics.While many college students are still figuring out their path, Suborno already has his sights set on his next goal: becoming Professor Suborno Bari.His story is more than just about prodigious talent — it’s about possibility. It's an inspiration to young people around the world, showing that with passion, support, and opportunity, extraordinary dreams are within reach.