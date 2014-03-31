What's new

Press Release
No PR69/2014-ISPR Dated: March 31, 2014
Rawalpindi - March 31, 2014: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif visited Bahawalpur on the conclusion of 3rd 'Army Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) Championship'. 11 x best teams from all over the Army participated in different events during the championship which was held at Bahawalpur from 24-31 March.
PACES is an initiative to improve the physical training regime within the Army. The programme relies on modern scientific techniques to assist each soldier in achieving requisite fitness standards by concentrating on individual rather than group based development.

Display of Paralympics sports by war wounded soldiers, unarmed martial arts and phenomenal performances by the individuals who recently set new Guinness World Records were hallmark of the closing ceremony. COAS appreciated the standards displayed by participants of the competition and emphasized that the basic traits of soldiering are as important as ever, with physical fitness being one of the most important. COAS particularly lauded the courage and competitive spirit displayed by war wounded soldiers. Later, he gave away trophies to winner and runner up teams and medals for best individual performances in different events. Rawalpindi Corps won the 3rd Army PACES Championship while the Gujranwala Corps claimed Runner up trophy.

Earlier, on arrival at Bahawalpur, Chief of Army Staff was received by Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal the Bahawalpur Corps Commander.

Chief of Army Staff greeting a medal winner soldier during 3rd Army PACES championship (31-03-2014)

hamary sariki jawaan her cheez ko easy le lety hain :lol: aoo sayeen wal gaaly lago :enjoy:
 
