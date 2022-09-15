Argentina Considering To Purchase 12 JF17C Worth 664Million Dollars

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
If we can meet the numbers then we can supply Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Vietnam etcThe next 3 poteential customers for JF 17 Thunders are Argentina, Azerbaijan and Iraq.
Surprised by the per hour operating cost of Tejas even with so called 'Reliable' American engine still cost more than 'Unreliable' russian/chinese one on jeff,Indians arriving to wank themselves to death in requiem for tejas in
Goooooooooooo coconut power !
Indian Tejas is number 1, they should buy Tejas.Indians arriving
Syria and Afghanistan are broke. Syria can't buy the Thunder right now. Not sure if Talibans can't handle an aircraft maybe helicopters but not a fighter aircraft.If we can meet the numbers then we can supply Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Vietnam etc
JF17 is the best value multirole plane in the world.
This deal could be quite important for China. Other than Pakistan, Argentina could be the next country to have jets with Chinese engines. The deal if it happens, would immensely boost interest in Chinese jets IMO, since it's another 100% sanction free product with a single source for spare parts.I pity the fools who thought that Block III is doomed without Russian engines. China needs WS-13 as intermediary power plant not only for J-35, but also for drones like GJ-11. It is not vaporware, and this report from Argentina Air Force proves it.