Aramco launches its first fuel station in Pakistan

Aramco launches its first fuel station in Pakistan​

By Staff Reporter | The Business Recorder
Oct 30, 2024

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveiled its first fuel retail station in Pakistan on Tuesday with the launch in Lahore, following the acquisition of a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan (GO) earlier this year, a statement said.

GO, a diversified downstream fuels, lubricants and convenience stores operator, is one of the largest retail and storage companies in Pakistan. On its website, GO says it has a network of over 1,200 retail outlets in Pakistan providing petrol, diesel and lubricants.

Its partnership with Aramco, the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals company, is expected to introduce high-quality fuels and an elevated consumer experience.

According to the statement, Aramco-branded stations will offer the “ProForce” branded premium fuel, high-quality Valvoline lubricants, professional Express Care automotive services, and modern convenience stores designed to provide a “seamless customer experience”.

“This is another milestone in Aramco’s downstream growth story, as we launch the first Aramco station in Pakistan — a market with significant growth potential,” Yasser M. Mufti, Executive Vice President of Products & Customers Aramco, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Together with GO, with its deep industry expertise, strong customer service focus and shared commitment to innovation, we are confident that this partnership will deliver exceptional value to customers,” he added.

Khalid Riaz, CEO of GO, said the first Aramco-branded gas station is a testament to their “commitment to excellence and innovation”.

“Together with Aramco we aim to elevate the retail fuel landscape in Pakistan, setting new benchmarks for quality, service, and customer satisfaction,” Riaz said.

Aramco completed the acquisition of 40% stake in GO Pakistan in May this year.

The acquisition, first announced in December 2023, represents Saudi Aramco’s first downstream retail investment in Pakistan and signals the company’s growing retail presence in high-value markets.

Source:
https://www.gwadarpro.pk/1851503540465168385/aramco-launches-its-first-fuel-station-in-pakistan
 

