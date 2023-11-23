What's new

Apple’s China ‘struggles’ continue as Huawei continues to do well

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
65,191
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Apple’s China ‘struggles’ continue as Huawei continues to do well​

Nov 23, 2023, 20:47 IST

Apple saw a drop in iPhone sales during China's Singles Day shopping festival, while Huawei and Xiaomi recorded significant increases. The number of iPhones sold decreased by 4% year-on-year, according to Counterpoint Research.

Huawei and Xiaomi saw growth of 66% and 28% respectively over the same period. Huawei's Mate 60 series gained support in China due to its ability to overcome US export controls. In addition to competition, Apple's sluggish performance is attributed to supply chain issues.

Apple saw a drop in the number of iPhones sold during China's recent Singles Day shopping festival. Meanwhile, its domestic rivals – Huawei and Xiaomi – recorded a significant increase in sales.

According to data from Counterpoint Research, during the two-week sales period from October 30 to November 12, the number of iPhones sold decreased by 4 per cent year-on-year.

On the other hand, Huawei and Xiaomi recorded a growth of 66% and 28%, respectively, over the same period.

The growth in sales for Huawei and Xiaomi helped to drive a 5% year-over-year increase in the overall number of Chinese smartphones sold during the promotion period.

JD.com recorded that the value of Apple products sold on its platform during the event exceeded 10 billion yuan ($1.39 billion), as reported by Reuters.

Apple launched its iPhone 15 series in September, about a month after Huawei released its Mate 60 smartphone line, powered by its own advanced chip. The Mate 60 series has gained widespread support in China, with customers praising Huawei's ability to overcome years of US export controls that initially crippled its smartphone business.

Xiaomi released its flagship Xiaomi 14 smartphone series in late October, with CEO Lei Jun announcing that sales for the new line had exceeded one million units after its release.

Apple's latest iPhone 15 model starts at 5,999 yuan , while Huawei's Mate 60 smartphones start from 5,499 yuan ($763). Xiaomi's latest Xiaomi 14 smartphone is priced at 3,999 yuan ($555) onwards.

In addition to facing competition from domestic rivals, Apple's sluggish performance is attributed to supply chain issues that have constrained the availability of its new iPhone 15 models. "Apple is improving compared to last month but there still seems to be hiccups in terms of supply," said Ivan Lam, senior analyst for manufacturing at Counterpoint, adding that he expects the situation to normalise soon.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Apple’s China ‘struggles’ continue as Huawei continues to do well - Times of India

Apple saw a drop in iPhone sales during China's Singles Day shopping festival, while Huawei and Xiaomi recorded significant increases. The number of i
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 

Apple iPhone sales dip amid Huawei and Xiaomi gains in China​

Pollock MondalStock Markets
Published Nov 23, 2023 05:37AM ET

LYNXMPEA6K06J_L.jpg


China’s smartphone market has witnessed a notable shift in sales dynamics, with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) experiencing a 4% year-over-year decline in smartphone sales during the recent Singles Day event period. This comes despite JD (NASDAQ:JD).com’s report of high transaction volumes exceeding 10 billion yuan ($1.39 billion) for Apple products. The dip contrasts sharply with Huawei’s impressive 66% and Xiaomi’s 28% surge in sales, contributing to an overall 5% boost in the Chinese smartphone sector.

The pricing strategy reveals a competitive landscape, with the iPhone 15 tagged at 5,999 yuan ($832), Huawei’s Mate 60 at 5,499 yuan, and Xiaomi’s Mi 14 at a more modest 3,999 yuan. These price points were critical during the Singles Day shopping spree, which is known for its substantial discounts and has become a significant event for consumer electronics sales in China.

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 series, released late September, faced tough competition as Xiaomi (OTC:XIACF) unveiled its Mi 14 line in late October, swiftly surpassing one million units sold after its debut. Huawei also made headlines earlier with its Mate 60 range launch, gaining nationalistic support for its advanced chip that bypasses U.S. sanctions.

Despite the challenges, industry analysts from IDC suggest a recovery is on the horizon for China's smartphone market after enduring persistent shipment drops. However, Counterpoint Research attributes part of Apple's recent stagnation to supply chain issues that have affected the availability of the latest iPhone models. These disruptions are anticipated to stabilize soon, potentially aiding Apple to regain momentum following this high-volume sales event.

www.investing.com

Apple iPhone sales dip amid Huawei and Xiaomi gains in China By Investing.com

Apple iPhone sales dip amid Huawei and Xiaomi gains in China
www.investing.com www.investing.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The iPhone 15 isn't doing well in China
Replies
0
Views
197
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
iPhone Loses Market Share Dominance in China, Report Says, Huawei expected to beat out the iPhone in China next year with a Chinese processor
2
Replies
17
Views
685
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Huawei sales up 83%, boosting China's October smartphone sales
Replies
0
Views
188
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's Huawei sells 1.6 mln Mate 60 Pro handsets in six weeks - research firm
Replies
1
Views
286
hirobo2
hirobo2
beijingwalker
iPhone 15 demand dips in China, analysts say
Replies
0
Views
191
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom