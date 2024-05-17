What's new

Anyone know which article was it here that got this forum banned?

So, on the other replacement forum it is mentioned:

"A month ago, an Anti-Pakistan content was posted on Defence.pk, making false accusations on the instructions of foreign elements. The content was deleted and the user was banned, but not without a delay. Forum links were spread on social media and the story ultimately caught the eye of mainstream media. Carrying on its legacy, Pakistan Defence Forum cooperated with the authorities conducting the investigation and The issue has been resolved peacefully for the forum administration." DefencePk

Anyone have the links to the news that spread as a result of post made here?
 

