Anarchy is spread through social media: COAS Munir

Anarchy is spread through social media: COAS Munir

Dawn.com
August 8, 2024

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir addresses a conference on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV


Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir addresses a conference on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday warned that social media was being used as a tool to spread “anarchy”, following the military’s recent statements condemning the proliferation of propaganda and false information targeting the security forces online.



Anarchy is spread through social media: COAS Munir

Urges scholars and clerics to encourage tolerance and unity in society instead of extremism or discrimination.
