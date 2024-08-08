Anarchy is spread through social media: COAS Munir

ghazi52
Anarchy is spread through social media: COAS MunirDawn.com
August 8, 2024
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir addresses a conference on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday warned that social media was being used as a tool to spread “anarchy”, following the military’s recent statements condemning the proliferation of propaganda and false information targeting the security forces online.
