An armed clash took place between two groups of Nawab Akbar Bugti , five deaths

According to reports, an armed clash took place between two groups of Nawab Akbar Bugti family near Derakhshan police station in Karachi at 11 pm.Heavy firing was fired from both sides as a result of which Nawab Akbar Bugti's nephew Ahmad Nawaz Bugti's 50-year-old son Fahad Bugti and Saur Bugti's 35-year-old son Naseebullah Bugti died on the spot.

On the other hand, in Ali Haider Bugti group, two sons of Ali Haider Bugti, Mir Isa Bugti and Mir Isa Bugti, and his gunman Ali Bugti died.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

11:05 PM · Jul 25, 2024

Source:
https://twitter.com/x/status/1816671075415343390
 

