American man reveals Indian CEO took over a firm, booted out founders, hired Indians. Post goes viral amid H1B visa debate

By ET OnlineLast Updated: Dec 29, 2024,10:36:00 AM ISTSynopsisDebates about Indian immigrants in the U.S. tech sector surged after a viral post by a U.S. attorney. The post accused an Indian CEO of mismanagement, ousting founders, and replacing top executives with Indians, sparking heated social media discussions about workplace practices, equity, and cultural dynamics in corporate America.According to the allegations, the CEO ousted the company’s original founders and replaced key leadership positions with a C-suite dominated by Indian professionals.The ongoing discourse surrounding Indian immigrants, particularly those in the technology sector within the United States, has intensified following a viral post by a U.S. attorney. This post, which has sparked heated debates across social media platforms, accused an Indian CEO of mismanaging a company, displacing its founders, and reshaping its leadership team predominantly with Indian executives.The attorney’s post detailed claims against the CEO, who allegedly took over a company acquired by a private equity firm. According to the allegations, the CEO ousted the company’s original founders and replaced key leadership positions with a C-suite dominated by Indian professionals. Additionally, the attorney asserted that the CEO leveraged the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to implement a 10% temporary pay reduction for employees and halted all promotions.Further accusations included the CEO’s decision to lay off 15% of the workforce, targeting experienced employees, and shutting down a satellite office. The attorney claimed the associated work was outsourced to India, which reportedly disrupted the company’s culture, decreased client satisfaction, and increased the workload for remaining employees.Netizens ReactThe post, since its publication, has amassed over 8 million views and sparked widespread discussions. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) shared their personal experiences, alleging similar practices by Indian executives in high-ranking positions. These anecdotes highlighted concerns about biased hiring practices and job losses among American employees, further fueling the ongoing debate about immigration and workplace equity in the tech industry.This incident underscores the complexities of immigration dynamics, corporate governance, and diversity in the workplace, offering a lens through which broader issues of inclusion and fairness are being scrutinized in professional environments.“My ex worked for IBM and they would send employees to India to train their replacements,” revealed one X user.“Same thing happened at my company. The Indian CEO came in and overnight basically all of the US and European middle management was nuked. The office in India got 5 times bigger. All the talent left was pulling their hair out trying to explain how everything works to the new teams. Who then proceeded to implement 'improvements' that pushed their work back to Europe and made everything easier for them? The European teams are still delivering everything but it's harder now,” lamented another.Another user revealed how in his hometown, an Indian immigrant came and purchased a gas station and fired 10–15 employees, replacing them with family members.