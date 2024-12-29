What's new

American man reveals Indian CEO took over a firm, booted out founders, hired Indians. Post goes viral amid H1B visa debate

American man reveals Indian CEO took over a firm, booted out founders, hired Indians. Post goes viral amid H1B visa debate

By ET Online
Last Updated: Dec 29, 2024,
10:36:00 AM IST

Synopsis

Debates about Indian immigrants in the U.S. tech sector surged after a viral post by a U.S. attorney. The post accused an Indian CEO of mismanagement, ousting founders, and replacing top executives with Indians, sparking heated social media discussions about workplace practices, equity, and cultural dynamics in corporate America.

indians.jpg

According to the allegations, the CEO ousted the company’s original founders and replaced key leadership positions with a C-suite dominated by Indian professionals.

The ongoing discourse surrounding Indian immigrants, particularly those in the technology sector within the United States, has intensified following a viral post by a U.S. attorney. This post, which has sparked heated debates across social media platforms, accused an Indian CEO of mismanaging a company, displacing its founders, and reshaping its leadership team predominantly with Indian executives.

The attorney’s post detailed claims against the CEO, who allegedly took over a company acquired by a private equity firm. According to the allegations, the CEO ousted the company’s original founders and replaced key leadership positions with a C-suite dominated by Indian professionals. Additionally, the attorney asserted that the CEO leveraged the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to implement a 10% temporary pay reduction for employees and halted all promotions.

Further accusations included the CEO’s decision to lay off 15% of the workforce, targeting experienced employees, and shutting down a satellite office. The attorney claimed the associated work was outsourced to India, which reportedly disrupted the company’s culture, decreased client satisfaction, and increased the workload for remaining employees.

Netizens React

The post, since its publication, has amassed over 8 million views and sparked widespread discussions. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) shared their personal experiences, alleging similar practices by Indian executives in high-ranking positions. These anecdotes highlighted concerns about biased hiring practices and job losses among American employees, further fueling the ongoing debate about immigration and workplace equity in the tech industry.

This incident underscores the complexities of immigration dynamics, corporate governance, and diversity in the workplace, offering a lens through which broader issues of inclusion and fairness are being scrutinized in professional environments.

“My ex worked for IBM and they would send employees to India to train their replacements,” revealed one X user.

“Same thing happened at my company. The Indian CEO came in and overnight basically all of the US and European middle management was nuked. The office in India got 5 times bigger. All the talent left was pulling their hair out trying to explain how everything works to the new teams. Who then proceeded to implement 'improvements' that pushed their work back to Europe and made everything easier for them? The European teams are still delivering everything but it's harder now,” lamented another.

Another user revealed how in his hometown, an Indian immigrant came and purchased a gas station and fired 10–15 employees, replacing them with family members.

 
‘I’m employed because an Indian immigrant’: American executive thanks Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas for job creation

By Sanya Jain
Dec 27, 2024 05:24 PM IST

A senior executive at Perplexity AI thanked Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas for creating jobs in the United States.

A senior executive at Perplexity AI thanked Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas for creating jobs in the United States, indirectly voicing his support for Sriram Krishnan in the process. Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity AI, identified himself as an American who is gainfully employed because of an Indian immigrant. His post came amid a raging debate on immigration in the US.

First, some context

dQ90FPoq_400x400_1708596739639_1735188722577.jpg

Aravind Srinivas is the co-founder and CEO of American AI firm Perplexity.

Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan, chosen as Senior White House Policy Advisor for AI by Donald Trump, became the target of online hate earlier this week after a number of far-right voices asked whether an Indian immigrant could be expected to promote American interests. Most prominent among his critics was Laura Loomer, a far-right political activist who suggested that Krishnan would use his influence to open up immigration for more Indians.

In a series of vitriol-filled social media posts, Loomer voiced her strong opposition to the continued use and expansion of H1B visas, which allows highly skilled workers to live and work in the US, as well as the issuance of green cards to immigrants.

“Our country was built by white Europeans, actually. Not third-world invaders from India,” she wrote.

Her views found support from a section of the internet which felt that immigrants from other countries were taking away jobs meant for Americans, especially in STEM occupations.

Support for Indian immigrants

Amid this discussion on American jobs, Krishnan – now an American citizen – and other Indian immigrants found support from various quarters, directly and indirectly. Among those who supported skilled immigration was Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity AI.

Shevelenko noted that he was employed by a company that was founded by an Indian worker on a visa.

“I’m an American who is gainfully employed because an Indian immigrant on a visa founded a company in the US. Thx Aravind Srinivas for creating 100+ American jobs,” Shevelenko wrote on X.

Perplexity AI is a conversational search engine that was founded in 2022 by Aravind Srinivas, Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats and Johnny Ho. Chennai-born Srinivas serves as the company’s CEO. He studied at IIT Madras and worked at OpenAI before launching his own company, which today has over a 100 employees based in the US.

Despite having lived in the US for several years, Srinivas still works on a visa. He recently tweeted saying he should get a green card and found support from Elon Musk.

 
