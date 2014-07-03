American Economy News & Updates

What's new

I noticed that there was no dedicated economy thread for the US, so let the games begin.

U.S. sees another boom in jobs in June - Economic Report - MarketWatch

Economic Report

July 3, 2014, 8:47 a.m. EDT

U.S. sees another boom in jobs in June
Payrolls expand by 288,000, unemployment drops to nearly 6-year low of 6.1%
By Jeffry Bartash, MarketWatch

Getty Images
A now hiring sign is posted in the window of a clothing store on June 6, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The Labor Department reported nonfarm payrolls numbers for June.
WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) — The U.S. economy produced another big batch of jobs in June, — many of them good paying — and the unemployment rate fell to a nearly six-year low as more people entered the labor force and found work.

The U.S. added 288,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate fell to 6.1% from 6.3%, the government reported Thursday. That’s the lowest jobless rate since September 2008.

Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had expected an increase of 215,000 nonfarm jobs.

The strong jobs report suggests the economy continues to gain momentum, and it could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than it had planned unless growth cools off.

U.S. stock futures (NAR:SPY) only saw slight advance on those concerns, as Treasury yields (ICAPSD:10_YEAR) climbed .

In June, virtually every major industry added jobs, led by professional services, retail, restaurants, health care, finance and manufacturing.

Employment gains for May and April were also revised up by a combined 29,000, the Labor Department said .

The government said 224,000 new jobs were created in May, up from a preliminary 217,000, based on newly available data. April’s gain was revised up to 304,000 from 282,000, marking the biggest increase in jobs in two and a half years.

Average hourly wages, meanwhile, rose 6 cents, or 0.2% to $24.45 in June. Wages are up 2% over the past 12 months. The average workweek was unchanged at 34.5 hours.

The labor-force participation rate was also flat at 62.8%.

So far in 2014 the economy has gained an average of 231,000 jobs a month, 19% faster than the 2013 pace of 194,000. It’s the best stretch of hiring since the recession ended in mid-2009.

The so-called U6 unemployment rate that includes people who can only find part-time work and those who recently gave up looking fell to 12.1% in June from 12.2%.

Separately, the government said weekly U.S. jobless claims edged up by 2,000 to 315,000 in week of June 22 to June 28. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, have been hovering near a postrecession low for several months.



Dow Average Climbs Toward 17,000 as Small Caps Hit Record - Bloomberg

Strength in manufacturing pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDU) to within two points of 17,000 for the first time, joining small caps and transportation stocks at records in a pattern that chart analysts consider bullish.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), Amazon.com Inc. and Biogen Idec Inc., among the biggest losers during a two-month selloff earlier this year, rose at least 2.3 percent. International Business Machines Corp. climbed 2.8 percent, leading a rally among technology stocks. General Motors Co. jumped 3.6 percent after a surprise sales gain in the auto industry’s best month since July 2006.

The Dow increased 129.47 points, or 0.8 percent, to 16,956.07 at 4 p.m. in New York. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index climbed 0.7 percent to 1,973.32. The Russell 2000 Index of smaller companies rallied 1.1 percent and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (TRAN) gained 0.7 percent. The Dow, S&P 500 and transport gauge all closed at records, while the Russell 2000 touched an intraday high.

Simultaneous gains in disparate sections of the market are sometimes cited by chart analysts who base predictions on charts as evidence economic growth is pervasive enough to fuel additional gains.

“The breadth sends a message about the strength of the bull,” Rex Macey, chief allocation officer at Wilmington Trust in Atlanta, said in a phone interview. The firm oversees $82 billion. “People are comfortable with the story of the economic backdrop that we’ve got going on. People feel like they’re missing the boat and they want to get on.”

The New York Stock Exchange on June 24, 2014. U.S. stocks rose, with equity benchmarks...

Stocks are extending a rebound from the selloff that started with biotech and small-cap stocks about five months ago. Equities have rallied since the S&P 500 reached a two-month low in April as central bank stimulus spread from Europe to Japan and the U.S. and economic data suggested global growth is strengthening.

The Russell 2000 has retraced nearly all of its losses after a 9.3 decline through May 15. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which tumbled 21 percent from February to April, soared 2.3 percent today.

Biogen Idec climbed 3.1 percent to $325.05 and Amazon.com added 2.3 percent to $332.28. Both stocks sank 16 percent between March and April.

Manufacturing in China expanded in June by the fastest pace this year, a purchasing managers’ index compiled by the government showed today. The Institute for Supply Management’s U.S. factory index was little changed at 55.3 in June from 55.4 in the prior month, the Tempe, Arizona-based group’s report showed. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.

Manufacturing Strength
Producers of wood products, furniture, metals and machinery were among those seeing a pickup in demand as gains in auto and home sales rippled through the world’s largest economy. Growing consumer spending, lean inventories and improving overseas markets will probably keep assembly lines busy in the second half of the year.

“Manufacturing is back on track,” said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc. in New York, the top U.S.-based ISM forecaster over the past two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

U.S. auto sales adjusting for seasonal trends accelerated to an annualized pace of 16.98 million in June, the fastest in almost eight years, according to researcher Autodata Corp. Vehicle sales were aided by available credit and an improving economy with housing starts that remained near the 1 million mark in May.

GM rose 3.6 percent to $37.59, its highest level since March. The company reported a gain of 1 percent in auto sales, beating the average analyst estimate for a 6.3 percent decline.

Other reports this week may yield further clues on the strength of the U.S. economy. A private release may show U.S. employers hired more workers in June than in the previous month. The official jobs data is due Thursday, a day before the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

Economic Growth
U.S. equities have reached all-time highs, with the S&P 500 gaining 6.8 percent this year, as data from employment to housing fueled confidence that the U.S. economy is rebounding after the worst contraction in gross domestic product since 2009. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on June 18 that accommodative monetary policy, rising property and equity prices and the improving global economy should lead to above-trend growth.

The S&P 500 trades at 16.7 times the projected earnings of its members, its highest valuation in four years. The U.S. market has gone more than two years without a 10 percent drop.

“With all these perceptions that GDP is going to improve in the second half of this year, Europe is getting their act together, why would I ever want to sell?” Jim Welsh, a portfolio manager at Forward Management LLC in San Francisco, said in a phone interview. His firm oversees $5.5 billion. “Markets don’t go down because they’re expensive or because there are too many bulls. They go down because there is a reason to sell, and there is no reason to sell.”

‘Great Environment’
Investors will get a further chance to assess the economy when companies start releasing financial results in July. Earnings for S&P 500 companies probably grew 5.2 percent during the second quarter while sales rose 3.2 percent, analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg show. The forecasts are lower than they were at the beginning of April, when analysts projected earnings to rise 7.3 percent and sales to increase 3.7 percent.

“It’s a great environment,” Ernie Cecilia, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust Co. in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, said in a phone interview. The firm oversees $7.4 billion. “You have a slowly broadening recovery. You have the Fed that’s going to remain accommodative. We’re soon to embark on the earnings season and we’re optimistic about that.”

About 6.1 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges today, in line with the three-month average. The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index declined 3.6 percent to 11.15. The gauge, known as the VIX (VIX), is near its lowest level since February 2007.

All 10 industry groups in the S&P 500 advanced except for utilities, with technology, health-care and consumer-discretionary stocks climbing at least 1 percent. IBM, a computer-services provider, gained 2.8 percent to $186.35 for the biggest increase in the Dow. The Morgan Stanley Cyclical Index added 0.7 percent, also closing at an all-time high.

Netflix, Twitter
Netflix gained 7.4 percent to $473.10. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its recommendationon the Los Gatos, California-based company to buy from neutral, citing the potential for global subscription growth. The shares have gained 29 percent for the year, recovering from a 31 percent plunge in March and April.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) rose 2.6 percent to $42.05 after naming former Goldman Sachs banker Anthony Noto its new chief financial officer. Noto, who led the social-media company’s initial public offering last year, replaces Mike Gupta, who will assume the role of senior vice president of strategic investments.

GoPro Inc. jumped 20 percent to $48.80 amid optimism that revenue tied to users’ shared videos will fuel profit growth. GoPro’s first-person-viewpoint cameras, which let surfers, sky divers and bungee jumpers document their exploits, have attracted a younger generation driven by selfies and sharing adventures on social media. The shares have doubled since their market debut last week at $24.

China Fuels Surge in Foreign Purchases of U.S. Housing - Real Time Economics - WSJ

  • July 8, 2014, 10:00 AM ET
China Fuels Surge in Foreign Purchases of U.S. Housing
ByNick Timiraos
Foreign purchases of U.S. real estate jumped by 35% last year, and the Chinese led the way, according to a survey released Tuesday.

Chinese buyers have become the largest source of foreign cash in the U.S. residential real estate market, accounting for nearly one in four dollars spent by foreigners on American housing last year, the National Association of Realtors said in its annual survey of international property sales.

China accounted for $22 billion in international sales for the 12 month period ending March 2014, or 24% of all foreign sales, up from $12.8 billion, or 19%, during the year-earlier period.

Total international property sales rebounded last year to $92.2 billion, according to the NAR’s estimates, up from $68.2 billion in 2013 and $82.5 billion in 2012. The total represented around 7% of the market for all U.S. sales of previously owned homes during the same period.

In recent years, American real-estate markets have been viewed alternately as a safe haven and a bargain amid concerns over geopolitical instability or unsustainable asset values abroad.

U.S. real-estate also continues to be popular thanks to the dollar’s weakness against some currencies, though the currency advantage has dimmed somewhat for Canadian buyers that had been particularly aggressive property buyers in the U.S. in 2011 and 2012. Some agents say that American higher education is also a top draw for some trophy-property buyers.

“Foreign buyers are being enticed to U.S. real estate because of what they recognize as attractive prices, economic stability, and an incredible opportunity for investment in their future,” said Steve Brown, the NAR’s president, who is the co-owner of a real-estate brokerage in Dayton, Ohio.

European and Latin American buyers have helped push prices of South Florida condos to record highs in recent years, while foreign buyers of all stripes have sent prices of new Manhattan developments to astronomical levels. Asian buyers, particularly Chinese, have also been a major force in select property markets in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Overseas buyers tend to hunt for trophy properties. This helps explain why the median purchase price to international clients ($268,284 last year) is significantly higher than for all sales ($199,575). That’s particularly true of Chinese buyers, where the average purchase price topped $590,000 and the median exceeded $523,000. Canadian and Mexican buyers, by contrast, appear to buy much more modest homes.

China was the largest source of transactions on a dollar basis, and it represents the fastest growing buyer segment. But Canada remained the largest share of clients. Canadians accounted for 19% of property buyers last year, down from 23% in the previous year. Chinese accounted for 16% of buyers, up from 12%. The NAR survey includes buyers from Taiwan and Hong Kong in that tally.

The NAR estimates that 35% of Chinese buyers selected homes in California. Around 40% of Canadians bought homes in Florida, while 23% of Canadians bought in Arizona.

Every year, the NAR surveys its members about international clients in order to estimate foreign property purchases in the U.S. It conducted this year’s survey of 3,547 members for 30 days beginning in mid-April.
 
U.S.-China talks show tension, but progress possible - MarketWatch

July 9, 2014, 1:51 a.m. EDT

U.S.-China talks show tension, but progress possible
By Laura He, MarketWatch

HONG KONG (MarketWatch) — As the U.S. and China opened their annual bilateral meeting Wednesday, the two powers had no shortage of things to argue about — the value of the yuan, China’s territorial disputes in Asia, and so on — though some agreement appeared possible on the economic front.

MW-CL594_china__20140707233710_MD.jpg

Shutterstock/Niyazz
As U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew joined their Chinese counterparts in kicking off the sixth round of the nations’ Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED), there was clearly some tension.

Reflecting this, Chinese President Xi Jinping felt the need to urge peace between Washington and Beijing when he addressed the opening ceremony of the dialogue Wednesday morning.

“If any confrontation occurred between China and the U.S., it would definitely be a disaster to both countries and the whole world,” Xi said. “China, more than anytime else, needs a stable environment.”

Kerry too stressed the need for cordial relations, saying the U.S. was not seeking to “contain” China, and repeating the U.S. mantra that it welcomes “the emergence of a peaceful, stable, prosperous China”, according to remarks carried by Reuters.

Lew took a similar tone in his own comments: “We do not always agree, but our strong common interests are far more important than the individual challenges that we confront as a part of our overall bilateral relationship.”

The remarks from both sides emphasized rapprochement, as the countries have found disagreement on a wide range of issues over recent months.

These include U.S. allegations of Chinese military officers hacking U.S. companies’ data, growing territorial disputes between China and its neighbors, and political tensions in Hong Kong, where tens of thousands of people participated in a massive pro-democracy protest on July 1.

The situation was enough to prompt former U.S. Treasury and S&ED veteran David Dollar to tell The Wall Street Journal that “”There seems to be a downward spiral in the relationship” between the U.S. and China.

But if the geopolitical situation was a source of tension, agreement appeared more possible some trade issues, specifically due to China’s decision to welcome its U.S. visitors by announcing plans to increase market access.

On Tuesday, China’s official government website published a decree by the State Council, the Chinese cabinet, saying it would expand its “negative list” policy.

While China currently restricts foreign investment to only certain industries, its newly established Shanghai Free Trade Zone has allowed global investors to buy into all sectors except for a few on a so-called negative list.

In its Tuesday announcement, the State Council said this policy would now be expanded to include the entire country, a move widely seen as significantly increasing access to China’s markets.

The State Council also reiterated its stance on letting “markets play a decisive role in allocating resources” and boost entrepreneurship and job creation by lowering entry barriers to those seeking to do business in China.
 
This is going to be a long post composed of two articles that are highly technical in nature. The takeaway: there are troubling signs that liquidity in a critical segment of the treasuries market is drying up, primarily because of increasingly stringent capital requirements for banks. If it gets significantly worse, we could start to see severe disruptions in the US credit market. It's too soon to say if this will get to the level of a Lehman Brothers crisis, but keep an eye on it.

Bond Anxiety in $1.6 Trillion Repo Market as Failures Soar - Bloomberg

Bond Anxiety in $1.6 Trillion Repo Market as Failures Soar
By Liz Capo McCormick - Jul 7, 2014
In the relative calm that is the market for U.S. Treasuries, a sense of unease over a vital cog in the financial system’s plumbing is beginning to rise.

The Federal Reserve’s bond purchases combined with demand from banks to meet tightened regulatory requirements is making it harder for traders to easily borrow and lend certain desired securities in the $1.6 trillion-a-day market for repurchase agreements. That’s causing such trades to go uncompleted at some of the highest rates since the financial crisis.

Disruptions in so-called repos, which Wall Street’s biggest banks rely on for their day-to-day financing needs, are another unintended consequence of extraordinary central-bank policies that pulled the economy out of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. They also belie the stability projected by bond yields at about record lows.

“You have a little bit of a perfect storm here,” said Stanley Sun, a New York-based interest-rate strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc., one of the 22 primary dealers that bid at Treasury auctions, in a telephone interview June 30.

Smoothly functioning repo trading is vital to the health of markets. The fall of Bear Stearns Cos., which was taken over by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in 2008 after an emergency bailout orchestrated by the Fed, and the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., whose bankruptcy in September of that year plunged markets into a crisis, were hastened after they lost access to such financing.

Cash Transaction
In a typical repo, a dealer needing short-term cash often borrows money from another dealer, a hedge fund or a money-market fund, putting up Treasuries as collateral. The cash lender can then use the securities to complete other trades, such as to close out short positions where it needs to deliver bonds.

Negative rates happen when certain Treasuries are in such high demand or short supply that lenders of cash are actually paying collateral providers interest so they can obtain the needed securities. Traders said that is a big reason why repo rates on desired Treasuries have recently gotten as low as negative 3 percent.

Now, more repo trades are going uncompleted, or failing, because it’s either too difficult or expensive for the borrower to obtain and deliver Treasuries. Such failures to deliver Treasuries have averaged $65.6 billion a week this year, reaching as much as $197.6 billion in the week ended June 18, Fed data show.

Uncompleted trades averaged $51.6 billion in 2013, and $28.8 billion in 2012, according to the Fed. In those cases, the borrower pays a 3 percent penalty.

Liquidity Issues
“The effect of all the collateral issues we see now is an indication of not so much how things are, but how bad things will be when you really need liquidity,” said Jeffrey Snider, chief investment strategist at West Palm Beach, Florida-based Alhambra Investment Partners LLC, in a telephone interview June 30. “That’s when you get into potentially dire situations.”

The conditions for repo stress were on display last month. The 2.5 percent note due in May 2024 reached negative 3 percentage points in repo in the days preceding a June 11 Treasury auction of $21 billion in notes to finance government operations.

Dealer Constraints
Repo rates have been most prone to go negative, a situation known as specials in the market, in the days preceding an auction as traders who previously sold the debt seek to buy the securities to cover those positions.

In this week’s note and bond sales, the U.S. plans to auction $27 billion of three-year Treasuries tomorrow, $21 billion of 10-year debt on July 9 and $13 billion of 30-year securities July 10.

Signs of dysfunction are coming at a sensitive time for markets. The Fed is paring its stimulus and futures show traders expect the central bank may start raising interest rates in the middle of next year.

Treasury notes declined today after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. brought forward its forecast for the Fed to increase interest rates to the third quarter of 2015, from a previous estimate of the first three months of 2016. The three-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.97 percent at 1:31 p.m. New York time.

Available Securities
The concern is that dealers, which have pared inventories to meet more-stringent capital requirements required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act mandated by the Volcker Rule and Basel III, won’t have as much capacity to handle any surge in volumes or volatility.

Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association data show the average daily trading volume in Treasuries has fallen to $504 billion this year from $570 billion in 2007, even though the amount outstanding has risen to more than $12 trillion from $4.34 trillion.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s MOVE Index, a measure of expectations for swings in bond yields based on volatility in over-the-counter options on Treasuries maturing in two to 30 years, reached 52.7 percent on June 30, almost a record low.

The Fed is partly to blame. Through its policy of quantitative easing, it now owns about 20 percent of all Treasuries, or $2.39 trillion. Banks hold $547 billion of Treasury and agency-related debt.

In addition, the Fed’s holdings have shifted in ways that leave fewer central-bank-owned Treasuries available to be borrowed. The shifts were caused by Operation Twist during the November 2011 to December 2012 period when the Fed sold shorter-dated Treasuries and bought more bonds, plus self-imposed central-bank restrictions on holdings of specific maturities.

Stimulus Withdrawal
The Fed’s lack of certain holdings “appears to be driving the surge in fails, which has been concentrated in the on-the-run five- and 10-year notes,” Joe Abate, a money-market strategist in New York at primary dealer Barclays Plc, wrote in a note to clients on June 27. On-the-run refers to the most recently issued Treasuries of a specific maturity.

While the Fed has sought to cut risk in the repo market since the crisis, it still sees the chance that rapid sales of securities, known as fire sales, could disrupt the financial system. Fails reached a record $2.7 trillion in October 2008.

Repos are also important to the Fed because it has been testing a program in the market that is seen as a potential tool to withdraw some of its unprecedented monetary stimulus.

Eric Pajonk, a spokesman at the New York Fed, decline to comment on the Fed’s reaction to the movements in recent weeks in the repo market.

Supply Falls
The amount of securities financed daily in the tri-party repo market has declined 18 percent to an average $1.60 trillion in June, from $1.96 trillion in December 2012, data compiled by the Fed show. In a tri-party agreement, one of two clearing banks functions as the agent for the transaction and holds the security as collateral. JPMorgan and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. serve as the industry’s clearing banks.

Another difficulty in the repo market has been the decline in Treasury bill supply, with the U.S. having sold $264 billion fewer short-term bills in the April-through-June period than those that matured, according to John Canavan, a fixed-income strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

“The repo market itself provides lubricant to the entire Treasury market,” Canavan said in a July 3 telephone interview. “Bills are a key lubricant to the repo market, and the supply of bills has fallen sharply. If this situation were to continue longer term, it would be a more substantial problem.”


Don’t freak out about UST fails (yet) | FT Alphaville

Don’t freak out about UST fails (yet)
Izabella Kaminska Comment | talking about the spike in repo fails.

But here’s the thing. Repo fails need to be seen in context.

Yes, this chart from BoAML makes the recent June spike look significant:




And BoAML Brian Smedley and team do advise to take the recent spate of fails seriously:

In the past month various issues across the US Treasury curve have traded special in the repo market, indicating that the demand to borrow the securities from shorts has increased relative to the supply of bonds being lent by longs. In our view, analyzing the causes of the recent repo specialness and the associated increase in settlement fails reveals information about Treasury market conditions that is relevant to investors more broadly. In particular, we believe increased specialness could be symptomatic of lingering fast money shorts and sizable central bank buying, as well as regulatory constraints on dealers’ ability to intermediate in the repo market. These factors pose risks to our short duration bias, and likely help explain why rates have declined since last week’s better-than-expected June employment report.

However, once again, the context is important.

The real story, we would argue, is that US Treasury fails have been an unappreciated market phenomenon ever since 2008 onwards. Back then fails blew out, and when repo rates (what might also be called the private collateralised liquidity rate) dropped through the floor in special issues, this is when the Fed took serious action.

The urgency was related to the fact that negative repo rates in private collateral markets reflected limited Federal Reserve control over short-term private rates, and the sort of crowding out of safe assets that could later pose serious deflationary feedback loops.

In the first instance, the Fed’s Interest On Excess Reserves (IOER) policy and treasury swapping facilities helped to ease matters significantly. However, when fails continued despite the introduction of such liquidity floors (because not all institutions had access to these facilities) the Fed introduced something known as a 3 per cent fails charge.

This, as it happens, was extremely successful at suspending the fails drama in the Treasury market, leading to a general perception that the fails issue was no longer a problem.

But another way of looking at it is that all the 3 per cent charge did was push the pressure elsewhere, whilst disguising the market disruption in the UST collateral markets.

So here’s the thing. Yes, in the context of the wider fails problem of 2008 the recent June spike looks insignificant. But another way to think about this is that the fails are happening despite the presence of the 3 per cent fails charge and despite the presence of the Fed’s new Reverse Repo Facility, which should also have eased pressure in the market.

As BoAML notes:

The recent increase in fails is important, but not alarming. Prior to May 2009, when the 3% fails charge was introduced, widespread fails were more common and more severe than recent experience. During a particularly dysfunctional period in 2008, primary dealer fails to deliver and receive Treasuries reached nearly US$2.7tn each.

Here, meanwhile, is repo expert Scott Skyrm on the fails charge issue:

Not covering shorts was actually quite common in the past for periods of time when there were protracted shortages. It all came to a head in October 2008 when securities were pulled from the market, the Fed dropped overnight rates down to near 0.0%, and counterparties stopped trading with each other. It was the perfect storm in the repo market and fails shot up to an all-time record high of $5.06 trillion on October 15, 2008. People realized there needed to be a cost of failing in the Fed’s new 0.0% interest rate environment. About 7 months later, the Fail charge was introduced. At 0.0% rates, the Fail Charge is 300 basis points which makes the break-even cost for not covering a short the equivalent of -3.00%. These days, when repo rates get near or below -3.00%, dealers will not cover their shorts. It’s also why you rarely see repo rates below -3.00%

According to BoAML, the problem is thus not a general shortage of collateral in the market but rather the lack of a very specific type of Treasury stock — the sort being demanded to cover shorts — at the Fed, which has until now been able to lend out securities that have been overly scarce to ease such scrambles.

As they noted this week:

But because the Fed is only buying issues with more than four years to maturity in QE3, and because issues trading special in repo are excluded from purchases (so as to avoid exacerbating specialness), the Fed does not always have on-the-runs to lend. Moreover, Fed purchases under QE3 will soon come to an end, and there are no significant Treasury reinvestments in the Fed portfolio until 2016 as a result of Operation Twist. This will increase the likelihood of on-the-runs trading special, and will provide more opportunities for dealers to trade specific issues in the repo market, which is generally good news. The bad news is that the bid-ask spreads that dealers will need to earn to justify the balance sheet usage are on the rise, due to growing regulatory costs, and we think that will likely mean more dislocations in the Treasury market.

Skyrm, meanwhile, put the blame on the change in the composition of the Fed portfolio since Operation Twist:

Another outlet blamed the increase in fails on QE. I can assure you, QE is not causing the fails, and let’s be clear, I’d be one of the first to criticize QE if it did. Remember, the Fed has a securities lending program, so the securities it purchases in the market are still available in the repo market. However, I did read one interesting point. Under Operation Twist, the Fed sold their short-term securities and purchased long-term securities and the Fed does not own any securities that mature until 2016. Operation Twist skewed the Fed’s holdings away from the short-end. Thus, potentially less supply in the short-end of the market.

But whilst Skyrm concludes that this shouldn’t be anything to panic about because securities will eventually be tempted back into the market via attractive collateral borrowing rates, the BoAML analysts are less optimistic. This is because, despite the prospect of more supply coming to the market, they believe regulatory burdens will only shrink lendable supply in the coming months.

As they conclude:

The Fed remains concerned about financial stability risks posed by short-term wholesale funding markets, particularly repo. Chair Janet Yellen has noted that while the Basel III framework would help address the Fed’s concerns about liquidity risk, it does not go far enough. As such, she said that “Federal Reserve staff are actively considering additional measures that could address… residual risks in the short- term wholesale funding markets.” Among these measures are requirements that large firms hold even greater amounts of capital, stable funding or highly liquid assets based on their use of short-term wholesale funding. Also under consideration is a proposal to set minimum margin requirements (haircuts) on repo and other securities financing transactions. Increased capital charges for repo transactions would likely further reduce liquidity in the repo market, in our view, potentially leading to increased specialness of on-the-runs and an increase in settlement fails going forward. This is likely to richen on-the-runs versus off-the-runs in the cash market, and increase the cost of borrowing on-the-runs in repo in order to establish short positions.

To us that suggests the financial plumbing of the system will become a key concern of the Fed, and one which most of its new extraordinary policies will be aimed at. Especially given that, according to the above, even a balance sheet unwinding would be unlikely to solve the problem since it’s not the Fed’s hoarding of securities which is really causing market tightness. The tightness is caused by ongoing hoarding in private markets — potentially exacerbated by new regulatory reforms regarding liquid capital buffers.
 
The end of QE3 in sight.

Fed plans to end bond purchases in October - MarketWatch

The Fed

July 9, 2014, 3:37 p.m. EDT

Fed plans to end bond purchases in October
Central bank provides key elements of exit plan, minutes show
By Greg Robb, MarketWatch

Getty ImagesRead selected highlights from Fed minutes

Most Fed officials said that the exact end of the tapering issue will have no bearing on the timing of the first rate hike. The Fed has said that rates would remain near zero for a “considerable time” after the Fed halts its program of bond purchases.

An end of the asset purchases will “set the clock on eventual tightening -- which we think could start as soon as March 2015,” said Jim O’Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

Stocks (DJI:DJIA) dipped immediately after the Fed minutes were released but quickly moved higher. Bond yields (ICAPSD:10_YEAR) also had a brief move higher after the report.

The minutes also reveal that Fed officials had a lengthy discussion of its exit strategy.

The central bankers generally agreed to keep reinvesting the proceeds of securities that mature on its balance sheet until after it had hiked interest rates.

Fed officials also agreed that the rate of interest on excess reserves would play a “central role” in moving rates higher when the time comes. It will have an overnight reverse-repo facility with an interest rate set below the IOER rate. The spread would be “near or above the current level of 20 basis points and give the Fed adequate control over interest rates.”

A reverse repo is when the Fed accepts cash from counterparties such as banks and money-market funds on an overnight basis in return for a security.

Responding to some criticism that the Fed’s overnight repo facility might become too large and drown out private market participants, the central bankers discussed some design features that might limit its size.

Several Fed officials said that they don’t think the facility will become a permanent policy tool.

Fed officials “signal a good deal of comfort in managing policy with a high balance sheet,” said Eric Green, head of U.S. rates and economic research at TD Securities.

There is “no appetite whatsoever to sell assets,” he noted. The Fed holds a record $4.38 trillion of securities.

Fed officials said they would release a more detailed exit plan later this year. The Fed’s last exit plan was released in the summer of 2011.

At their meeting, the Fed unanimously decided to trim monthly bond purchases to $35 billion from $45 billion. Fed officials released their forecasts that signaled that the first hike in interest rates would come in 2015.

Fed staff lowers inflation forecast
According to the minutes, the Fed staff was not concerned with inflation despite some recent higher readings.

Although the Fed staff revised its inflation forecast up “a little” in the near term, the medium term projection was revised down slightly.

Many economists are worried that the central bank might be falling behind the curve.

At the press conference after the June meeting, Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said that recent inflation readings were “noisy.”

Fed officials were split on the inflation outlook. Some were concerned about below-trend inflation persisting while others expected a faster pickup.

“This Fed is still very much dovish on inflation,” said Scott Clemons, the chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman Private Banking.

“”I still think rates are lower for longer,” he added.
 
U.S. Jobless Rate Closing in on Nairu Estimate - Real Time Economics - WSJ

  • July 15, 2014, 7:53 AM ET
U.S. Jobless Rate Closing in on Nairu Estimate
ByJon Hilsenrath and Josh Zumbrun
The Wall Street Journal
The U.S. unemployment rate is getting closer to the Federal Reserve’s estimate of the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment, or Nairu–a rate that is happily low, but not so low that the economy and job market risk overheating and causing inflation.

It is impossible to know exactly where this theoretical jobless rate stands, and it could change over time, depending on trends in worker productivity and other measures of labor-market slack. Fed officials estimate it to help guide their interest-rate-policy decisions. Many Fed officials put it in the 5.2% to 5.5% range. Some think it might be as high as 6% or as low as 5%. The trick for the Fed is to help guide unemployment into this comfort zone with interest rate policies and keep it there. When the economy is soft, the Fed encourages borrowing and spending with low rates, and when it is too strong, it does the reverse.

At 6.1% in June, the jobless rate was getting closer to where some officials put Nairu. Its quick approach to this level helps explain why some regional Fed bank presidents are talking about interest rate increases. Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen, who testifies before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday on the economic outlook, has argued that hidden forms of labor-market slack, such as people taking part-time jobs when they want full-time jobs, gives the Fed extra room to maneuver.
 
Yellen, Fed Still Worried About Slowdown in Housing Recovery - Real Time Economics - WSJ

  • wsj_print.gif
  • July 15, 2014, 10:00 AM ET
Yellen, Fed Still Worried About Slowdown in Housing Recovery
ByBen Leubsdorf
The Federal Reserve remains concerned about the U.S. housing recovery–which began to slow down last year when mortgage rates spiked–and has so far has failed to regain much traction, Chairwoman Janet Yellen said Tuesday.

“The housing sector…has shown little recent progress,” Ms. Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery before the Senate Banking Committee. “While this sector has recovered notably from its earlier trough, housing activity leveled off in the wake of last year’s increase in mortgage rates, and readings this year have, overall, continued to be disappointing.”

Her comment Tuesday reinforced a warning she offered when testifying before lawmakers more than two months ago. On May 7, Ms. Yellen told the Joint Economic Committee that “readings on housing activity–a sector that has been recovering since 2011–have remained disappointing so far this year and will bear watching.”

Several broad gauges of housing-market activity stumbled last year after mortgage interest rates rose when the Fed began discussing the end of its bond-buying program, which now is on track to end later this year. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose from 3.35% in early May 2013 to 4.51% in mid-July 2013, according to Freddie Mac. Rates have come down since then, to an average of 4.15% last week.

But while the rise in rates is “the most obvious explanation for the weakness in the housing market over the past year,” it “seems unlikely that interest rates are the whole story,” according to the Fed’s semiannual Monetary Policy Report, also released on Tuesday. “Historical correlations between mortgage rates and residential investment suggest that the effects of last year’s run-up should have begun to fade by now, but housing activity has yet to pick up.”

The report speculated that the rise in interest rates may have had an outsized effect “because an interest rate rise of that magnitude, with rates so low and housing activity so depressed, is unprecedented.”

It also said that “ongoing increases in house prices may indicate that constraints on the supply of new housing are binding more significantly than seemed to be the case.”

In addition, the report noted that short sales and sales of foreclosed homes have “declined markedly over the past couple of years.”

In any case, the Fed report concluded, the current level of new-home construction “likely remains much too low to be sustainable” and should rise again at some future point. And it singled out construction of multi-family buildings as “the only bright spot of late,” with data “noisy,” but suggesting a continued rise.
 
U.S. risks fiscal crisis from rising debt: CBO - MarketWatch

Economic Report

July 15, 2014, 11:22 a.m. EDT

U.S. risks fiscal crisis from rising debt: CBO
Debt will exceed GDP in 25 years if laws don’t change, agency says
By Robert Schroeder, MarketWatch

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) — The U.S. risks a fiscal crisis if it doesn’t get large and continuously growing federal debt under control, the Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday.

In its new long-term budget outlook, the nonpartisan CBO said federal debt held by the public is now 74% of the economy and will rise to 106% of gross domestic product by 2039 if current laws remain unchanged. Read the 2014 long-term budget outlook.

In its last long-term budget outlook in September 2013, CBO said debt held by the public was 73% of GDP and projected debt would be 102% of GDP in 2039.

The stark warning from the CBO comes as deficits have recently been falling. For the current fiscal year, for example, the CBO is projecting a deficit of $492 billion, which would be 2.8% of gross domestic product.

The deficit in fiscal 2013 was $680 billion, the first shortfall below $1 trillion of Barack Obama’s presidency. The deficit hit a record of $1.4 trillion in 2009.

But the agency expects deficits to rise in coming years as costs related to Social Security, Medicare and interest payments swell.

And if federal debt grows faster than GDP, that path is ultimately “unsustainable” for the economy and risks a crisis where investors would begin to doubt the government’s willingness or ability to pay its debt obligations, CBO said.

“Such a fiscal crisis would present policymakers with extremely difficult choices and would probably have a substantial negative impact on the country,” the report says.

The report lays bare long-term challenges for lawmakers. Spending on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will be 14% of GDP by 2039. That’s twice the 7% average seen over the past 40 years, CBO said.

Entitlement spending has been a point of contention between Democrats and Republicans in years past as the parties have pursued deficit-cutting agreements.

Washington’s budget battles have cooled down, however, as deficits have recently declined. Spending levels were set on autopilot for this year and next after a budget deal was struck late last year between House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan and Patty Murray, who heads the Senate Budget Committee. President Obama and House Republicans have offered budget plans for fiscal 2015, but neither is expected to advance with midterm elections approaching in November.

CBO Director Douglas Elmendorf will testify before the House Budget Committee about the report on Wednesday morning. The committee is led by Rep. Paul Ryan, who was the Republican vice-presidential candidate in the last election.
 
Morgan Stanley doubles its profits



NEW YORK (AP)—Morgan Stanley said Thursday its quarterly profit more than doubled, thanks to strong performances from its investment banking and money-management units.
The results beat analysts’ estimates and drove the investment bank’s stock up in early trading.

Second-quarter net income jumped to $1.88 billion from $900 million a year earlier, after excluding an accounting adjustment. On a per-share basis, Morgan Stanley’s quarterly earnings were 91 cents, easily beating the average prediction of 55 cents from analysts polled by FactSet.

Wall Street’s banks were expected to turn in weak results this earnings season. Markets have turned relatively calm this year and trading activity has dried up, creating a tough environment for traders to make money.

Much as predicted, Morgan Stanley said revenue from trading stocks, bonds and commodities sank 13 percent in the second quarter. But like Goldman Sachs and other big banks that reported results this week, the bank offset that drop with stronger results from helping companies raise money and arranging initial public offerings, known as IPOs. Investment banking revenue in the quarter increased 25 percent over the previous year.


Morgan Stanley doubles its profits - The Japan News
 
Grand Central: Why the World Still Loves U.S. Treasury Debt - Real Time Economics - WSJ

  • July 21, 2014, 8:12 AM ET
Grand Central: Why the World Still Loves U.S. Treasury Debt
Highlights



It is remarkable how wrong Wall Street has been about 10-year yields. When surveyed in January by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, more than three-quarters of the 22 big Wall Street primary dealers that trade the instruments estimated 10-year yields would be 3% or more around now.(See responses to question #6.)

There are several explanations for the latest development:

1) In a world in turmoil, investors are hungry for super safe assets like U.S. Treasury bonds. Spanish and Italian debt were favorites earlier this year, but in the past month, as tensions mounted in the Middle East and Ukraine, investors flocked back to Treasurys, stodgy Germany bunds and British gilts, over risky rivals.

2) Foreign central banks can’t give up their addiction to U.S. Treasurys and a tried-and-true economic formula. As WSJ bond reporter Min Zeng highlighted last week, the Chinese government added $107.21 billion to its Treasury holds in the first five months of 2014. Buying U.S. debt helps to weaken the yuan and support exports. Chinese officials are trying to wean their economy off its dependence on exporting to U.S. consumers, but with domestic growth foundering, they appear to be having a hard time doing it.

3) The secular stagnation argument is winning the hearts and souls of bond investors. This argument – popularized by former Obama administration adviser Lawrence Summers – holds that the U.S. economy can’t grow as fast as it used to grow. Slow underlying growth means lower long-term interest rates. Economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal earlier this month said they had marked down their estimates for the economy’s long-run growth potential to 2.3%, well below its post-World War II average growth rate of 3.5%. This theory is underpinned by the fact that the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter, assuring that growth for the year would once again wind up below Wall Street economists’ and Federal Reserve officials’ predictions.

It’s worth remembering these developments the next time you hear somebody warn the world is about to lose its appetite for Treasury bonds and U.S. borrowing costs will soar. Those warnings have been around for so long – and wrong for so long too.
 
.
To corporate America, even French law looks inviting - MarketWatch

MarketWatch First Take

July 28, 2014, 3:25 p.m. EDT

To corporate America, even French law looks inviting
Opinion: Pressure building for corporate tax reform as inversions mount
By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) — The published reports that Hospira may merge with a division of Danone leads to a rather unsettling conclusion: To corporate America, even the famously hostile-to-business France looks more inviting.

But it’s true. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, U.S. companies pay a tax rate of 39.1% (when the average state tax is factored in). French companies, by contrast, pay 34.4%.

Now, it’s important to note that not every U.S. company pays 39.1% of its earnings, or anywhere close to it. Various loopholes, deductions and international operations allow the effective rate for many companies to be far lower.

Take, for example, um, Hospira (NYSE:HSP) ! Over the past five years, the company has enjoyed a cumulative $216.5 million in tax benefits. That’s right — it’s earned $571.1 million before tax, and earned $787.6 million after tax.

True, it’s benefited from charges it’s taken that aren’t necessarily going to recur in future years as well as retroactive application of the research-and-development tax credit. In the first quarter, Hospira said it paid a tax rate of 24.5%.

It’s important to note that not every company can take advantage of these transactions, called inversions. Apple, for instance, would find a hard time finding another company large enough to swallow 20% of the iPhone maker, as the inversion loophole requires.

And, corporate tax represents a tiny part of the tax base anyway. According to data from ConvergEx, just under 9.9% of total tax and withholding came from corporate tax last year. (Through this fiscal year, corporate tax revenue is up about 9%.)

But it’s the principle, and of course, the sound bites, that make this an area ripe for reform, not to mention the potential for job losses when headquarters move abroad. President Barack Obama has called for retroactive action to early May to stamp out practices he calls “wrong.”

The politics aren’t easy though. “Inversions” aren’t catchy on the campaign trail, and it’s important to stress that even Senate Democrats, much less Republicans, are not in agreement on what to do with them. Politicians from both parties are keen to bundle inversions into a broader corporate-tax reform package, consisting of lower top tax rates and various changes and eliminations to the tax code.

It goes without saying that such tax reform can’t get done before the election, and in today’s 24-hour news cycle, it’s not a cinch that it can be done in 2015, either.

There may be another way. An article in Tax Notes suggests existing law allows Treasury to set standards on when a financial instrument should be treated as debt. Classifying any new debt issued to the foreign company as equity would eliminate the tax deductibility, points out Stephen Shay, a Harvard Law School professor and former Treasury official. While it wouldn’t eliminate this particular loophole, it would for instance lower the benefit of Walgreen’s (NYSE:WAG) possible transaction “by hundreds of millions of dollars,” Shay writes.

In any case, Treasury is under the gun. Shay himself talked to a banker who said the volume of deals to be announced in September will be double what was seen in June and July.

By then half of American corporations may be talking French.
 
print-logo.png

MW-CO464_corp_t_20140728103602_NS.jpg

Holy mackerel ! US' is at 39%? And I thought ours was bad...at 37%.

Japan should adopt Ireland's approach. lol.
 
