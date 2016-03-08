What's new

Amazing Videos of Creative Technology:-

It is not a video---but new tech

pl1.png
 
Gauss said:
Thats what i am talking about. Traditional programming has become so trivial. It has been done to death. Its time to write programs that will enable machines to program themselves.
Click to expand...

I'm sure you have seen Atlas

 
Hamartia Antidote said:
I'm sure you have seen Atlas

Click to expand...
No its running a traditional program. Its not learning anything. Its processing the inputs provided by the sensors as specified in the program. That robotic arm learned how to process its inputs after analyzing some previous inputs. We can say it generated its own code.
 

Similar threads

S
The US 🇺🇸 sanctioned four Chinese and one Pakistani company for transferring missile technology to Pakistan.
Replies
1
Views
523
sidkhan2
S
ghazi52
Baloch women blackmailed into becoming terrorists: arrested suicide bomber
Replies
2
Views
340
AbdulQadir7
A
ziaulislam
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party political desk
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
ghazi52
US imposes sanctions on alleged suppliers of Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme
Replies
1
Views
960
ghazi52
ghazi52
Pakistan Ka Beta
  • Sticky
Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works | Updates & Discussions .
Replies
2
Views
1K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom