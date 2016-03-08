Amazing Videos of Creative Technology:

MastanKhan
PDF VETERAN
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2005
- Messages
- 21,269
- Reaction score
- 166
- Country
- Location
@Irfan Baloch could you please make a sticky out of this thread
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
@Irfan Baloch could you please make a sticky out of this thread
Thats what i am talking about. Traditional programming has become so trivial. It has been done to death. Its time to write programs that will enable machines to program themselves.
Thats what i am talking about. Traditional programming has become so trivial. It has been done to death. Its time to write programs that will enable machines to program themselves.
No its running a traditional program. Its not learning anything. Its processing the inputs provided by the sensors as specified in the program. That robotic arm learned how to process its inputs after analyzing some previous inputs. We can say it generated its own code.I'm sure you have seen Atlas