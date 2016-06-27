Abdul Sattar Edhi : Renowned philanthropist and chairman of Edhi Foundation

Published: June 28, 2016KARACHI: Social activist and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi underwent on Tuesday a successful surgery at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Karachi.A member of staff at the Edhi Foundation, Humaira Faiz Muhammad, confirms he is well and that his health is in better condition.“The operation was a success. He is still in the ICU, however, he is fully aware of his whereabouts and is being responsive,” Bilquis Edhi confirmed while speaking to“I told him to open and close his eyes and he did so accordingly. So I think he understood well what I was asking him to do,” she added.Earlier, a member of staff at the Edhi Foundation, Humaira Faiz Muhammad, confirmed he is well and that his health is in better condition. “I just met him a while back. He is doing better and is in his complete senses,” she confirmed toAccording to Edhi’s spokesperson, Anwar Kazmi: “The operation was supposed to be performed on Monday, however, the doctors were not able to reach on time due to the Youm-e-Ali procession.”Minutes after the surgery commenced, Bilquis Edhi while speaking withsaid “It’s been a while since they took him upstairs to the surgery room of the institute. The best part of the news is he is not running any fever for now and nor is he having any tendency of high blood pressure, at the moment.”She further said, “Edhi sahib became bedridden, once the Edhi office was attacked by thieves, a couple of months back. He was so shaken by the theft that he kept on saying thatHe has been bedridden since.”Explaining his financial challenges which Bilquis believes led to his recent health issues, she said, “He looks at the side cupboard in his room and cries all the time.”