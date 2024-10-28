A terrorist attack in Iran killed at least 10 members of a police convoy.

A terrorist attack in Iran has resulted in the deaths of at least 10 members of a police convoy in the Sistan and Baluchestan province. The ambush occurred in Gohar Kuh, approximately 1,200 kilometers southeast of Tehran, with reports indicating that the police convoy was specifically targeted.
Key Details:
- Incident Overview: The attack took place when armed assailants ambushed the police convoy, leading to significant casualties among the officers. Images shared by advocacy groups showed a police vehicle riddled with bullet holes, highlighting the severity of the assault.
- Investigation and Responsibility: Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or claimed responsibility for the attack. The region has a history of low-level insurgency, primarily driven by Baluch nationalist groups seeking greater autonomy.
- Context: This incident occurs amid ongoing tensions in Sistan and Baluchestan, a region marked by poverty and unrest, exacerbated by ethnic and sectarian divides. The area is predominantly inhabited by Sunni Muslims, contrasting with Iran's Shiite majority.
- Related Events: The attack coincides with escalating regional tensions, particularly following recent Israeli airstrikes on military targets in Iran. However, there is no confirmed link between these events at this time.