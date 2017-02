This is Fabienne Menoud, a Haitian nurse currently living in Switzerland.

She’s been a massive fan of Bollywood films since she was 14 years old, and has even met a bunch of Bollywood actors.

Menoud said she’s seen over 300 Bollywood films, and that Ram Leela, Devdas, My Name Is Khan, DDLJ, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are her favourites.

Recently, Menoud penned an open letter calling out people (mostly Indians) who have mistreated her because of her ethnicity in relation to her love for Hindi cinema.

In the letter, she wrote: “I am sad to say that it is not easy for me to be a Bollywood fan. I had many bad experiences where people did not take my love for Bollywood seriously because of my ethnicity and colour.”

She cited specific instances in the letter about racism against her. One such instance was when Priyanka Chopra was shooting for Quantico, Menoud and her cousin were asked a lot of questions just for being there to meet her.

Another instance was at an IIFA event in Madrid. Menoud, who was part of the media crew, claimed that everyone else was given media access to the celebrities, except for her.

Menoud told BuzzFeed that she wrote the letter to emphasise how the colour of her skin shouldn’t have any bearing on her love for India and Bollywood.

She further stated that she hates it when people don’t take her love for Indian culture seriously. She often receives criticism or strange looks from others.

Menoud provided BuzzFeed with the full text of the letter. You can read it here: