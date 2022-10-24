What's new

5th gen Russian Su-57 knocks 4th gen 1980s Ukrainian Su-27 right out of the sky during Iran America proxy war in Europe

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

militarywatchmagazine.com

Extreme Range Kill on Ukraine’s Top Fighter Was a Su-57, Not an Air Defence System - Reports

Following reports that a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter and accompanying Su-24 strike fighter were shot down by Russian forces following a strike on Russia’s
militarywatchmagazine.com

Following reports that a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter and accompanying Su-24 strike fighter were shot down by Russian forces following a strike on Russia’s Belgorod region, conflicting reports from a number of Russian and Indian news outlets have indicated that a Russian Su-57 fighter was responsible. These have contradicted earlier reports that an S-300V4 air defence system using a 40N6 or possibly a 48N6DM surface to air missile was responsible. The Su-27 shootdown, although far from the first over Ukrainian skies, was particularly notable due to the 217km range at which it was achieved - making it by far the longest ranged fighter shootdown on record. The previous record for a surface to air shutdown was held by Russian S-400 systems based in Belarus, which shot down a Su-27 over Kiev in March at approximately 150km. Should the Su-57 have been responsible, however, it would mark a major milestone in the program and make the Russian fighter the very first in the world from the fifth generation to achieve a kill against an enemy fighter.




article_635293892e2cc0_22144720.jpg

Su-57 Launches Kh-59MK2 Cruise Missile in Combat



The Su-57 has been involved in operations over Ukraine since March, with aircraft confirmed to be carrying out strike and air defence suppression missions. This follows the previous deployment of Su-57s for combat testing and strike operations in Syria - although at the time the class was not operational in the Russian Air Force and advanced combat capable prototypes were used. The Russian Air Force currently fields an estimated six Su-57 fighters, although their advanced sensors including six AESA radars as well as highly potent electronic warfare systems has reportedly made them a valuable asset over Ukraine - particularly considering that no other Russian fighter class fields remotely comparable capabilities. The deployment of the aircraft for air to air combat, if confirmed, would reflect a much higher level of confidence in the fighter class - with its American fifth generation rival the F-35 being much more limited its their ability to contribute to complex air to air operations .




article_635293972adf50_71272038.jpg

R-37M Air to Air Missiles



As Ukrainian Su-27s were operating in Russian airspace, and were confirmed to be armed primarily with air to ground rocket pods, deploying Su-57s for interception could have been considered a low risk means of gaining an air to air kill for the new fighter class. The possibility that the Su-57s were accompanied by other more combat tested fighters such as Su-35s, in case the Ukrainian Air Force had any unexpected surprises or the new fighter failed, also remains significant. Although the Su-57’s primary air to air armament the R-77M missile has only a 200km engagement range, its oversized R-37M missile can engage targets up to 400km away - with this being the missile reportedly used to intercept the Ukrainian aircraft. Footage seemingly showing an R-37M over a Ukrainian city, taken by residents, provided some support to this claim. While other secretive long ranged air to air missiles with unknown designations have also reportedly been developed for the Su-57, none are thought to have a range sufficient to engage a manoeuvrable fighter like the Su-27 at over 200km.




article_635293d4940083_94912311.png

Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 Flanker Heavyweight Fighter




The fact that the Su-27 was involved in a hit and run attack on Russian territory, and was reportedly returning to base when shot down, makes reports of the Su-57’s involvement somewhat more credible since the target aircraft would not have posed a threat of retaliation and was likely struck from behind. The Su-27 has a maximum engagement range of 130km using R-27ER/ET air to air missiles, although the ability to use these against the Su-57 at respectable distances remains very limited. This is due to the ageing Soviet-built jet’s limited sensors and the new fighter’s advanced electronic warfare capabilities and stealth profile. Thus at 217km the risk to the Su-57 of engaging its target in air to air combat over Russian airspace would have been negligible, while the benefits for the fighter program remain significant not only for morale domestically but also for its export prospects and international reputation - both of which have been harmed by long delays in bringing the class into service. The Russian-Ukrainian War has presented multiple rare opportunities for Russian assets to gain kills and be tested in combat against relatively capable enemy fighters, with the S-400 and the Su-57’s predecessor the Su-35 both having gained their first air to air kills in March over Ukrainian skies. The Su-57 is not expected to be deployed similarly aggressively, but could see further defensive air to air operations within Russian airspace.








Ironic that a fighter designed around the philosophy that dogfighting is alive and well gets its first kill from a BVR engagement.
 
Algeria has reportedly become the first international customer to place an order for Russia's Su-57 Felon fighter jet, specifically the export variant known as the Su-57E. This development was announced by Alexander Mikheev, CEO of Rosoboronexport, during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibitionin Zhuhai.

Key Details:​

  • Contract Confirmation: While the exact number of aircraft involved in the deal has not been disclosed, there have been indications that Algeria may acquire around 14 Su-57E fighters. This follows earlier discussions and speculation about Algeria's interest in the aircraft dating back to military delegations visiting Russia.
  • Significance of the Deal: The Su-57 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter designed by Sukhoi, and its sale to Algeria marks a significant milestone for Russia's defense exports, especially after facing challenges due to Western sanctions and reduced production capabilities linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
  • Capabilities of the Su-57: The Su-57 is equipped with advanced technologies, including stealth features, supersonic cruising capabilities, and a range of onboard systems designed for multi-role operations. It can engage various targets, including air, ground, and naval threats.
  • Regional Dynamics: Algeria's acquisition of the Su-57 could alter the balance of power in North Africa, particularly in light of Morocco's recent military upgrades through partnerships with Western nations. The deal underscores Algeria's ongoing efforts to modernize its military capabilities and maintain a strategic edge in the region.
  • Previous Interests: Other countries, including India and Turkey, have also expressed interest in the Su-57, but Algeria appears to be leading as the first confirmed customer. This could pave the way for future sales as Russia looks to expand its defense market amidst geopolitical tensions.
This development highlights Algeria's commitment to enhancing its air force with advanced capabilities while also signaling Russia's resilience in securing international defense contracts despite current challenges.


1732434722466.jpeg
1732434730354.jpeg
1732434737389.jpeg
1732434745003.jpeg
 
