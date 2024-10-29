What's new

5 dead, 2 injured in Panjgur as unknown assailants open fire on dam construction workers

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
102,709
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

5 dead, 2 injured in Panjgur as unknown assailants open fire on dam construction workers

Abdullah Zehri
October 29, 2024

Photo: File


At least five people were killed and two injured after unknown gunmen opened fire at a dam construction site in Panjgur’s Paroom district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, killing workers tasked with maintenance work of the dam, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

“The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital,” Rind said, adding that the two injured were reportedly out of danger.

He added that district administrative officers were present at the spot, and an investigation was underway.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti termed the incident “condemnable and unforgiveable”.

Source:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1868424/5...ailants-open-fire-on-dam-construction-workers
 

Similar threads

Shabaz Sharif
Private schools in Panjgur closed after threats (Balochistan)
Replies
0
Views
727
Shabaz Sharif
Shabaz Sharif
Edevelop
Militants attack Mohmand dam, kill 3 workers
Replies
4
Views
1K
Black Widow
Black Widow
nangyale
Terrorists Blow up passenger train in Balochistan, 14 dead, 49 injured .
2 3
Replies
38
Views
6K
indiatester
indiatester
Falcon29
2 workers seriously injured by Israeli fire in north Gaza
Replies
3
Views
826
Falcon29
Falcon29
Shabaz Sharif
Clash between PTI workers, WAPDA officials leaves 1 dead in Bannu
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
SBD-3
SBD-3

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom