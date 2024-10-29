5 dead, 2 injured in Panjgur as unknown assailants open fire on dam construction workers

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 102,709
- Reaction score
- 106
- Country
- Location
5 dead, 2 injured in Panjgur as unknown assailants open fire on dam construction workersAbdullah Zehri
October 29, 2024
At least five people were killed and two injured after unknown gunmen opened fire at a dam construction site in Panjgur’s Paroom district, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, killing workers tasked with maintenance work of the dam, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.
“The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital,” Rind said, adding that the two injured were reportedly out of danger.
He added that district administrative officers were present at the spot, and an investigation was underway.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti termed the incident “condemnable and unforgiveable”.
Source:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1868424/5...ailants-open-fire-on-dam-construction-workers