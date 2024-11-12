What's new

22 drown as bus plunges into river in Diamer

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
102,811
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

22 drown as bus plunges into river in Diamer

Umar Bacha
November 12, 2024

People take part in the rescue efforts near the site of the accident on November 12. — Umar Bacha


People take part in the rescue efforts near the site of the accident on November 12. — Umar Bacha
Twenty-two people drowned, while one person was saved on Tuesday after a bus carrying them plunged into a river in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district on Tuesday, according to rescue officials.

“Sixteen dead bodies have been recovered from the river, while the search for the remaining persons continues,” Senior Superintendent of Police Diamer, Sher Khan, told Dawn.com.

He added that a woman, who was a bride, had sustained injuries and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

Sharing details of the accident earlier, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shaukat Riaz told Dawn.com that a bus coming from Astore fell into the Indus River from Telchi bridge in the limits of Diamer district in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday afternoon.

“The vehicle was part of a wedding procession heading towards Punjab’s Chakwal district,” he said.

He added the passengers who were onboard the bus had been identified and women were among the drowned.

“Nineteen of them belonged to Astore while four were from the Chakwal district of Punjab,” he said.

Source:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1871903/22-drown-as-bus-plunges-into-river-in-diamer-rescue-officials
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
29 dead, 1 injured as bus from Kahuta to Rawalpindi plunges into ditch: rescue official
Replies
1
Views
785
ghazi52
ghazi52
艹艹艹
Kazakhstan Unveils Plan for New Russia-China Transit Route via Irtysh River
Replies
0
Views
379
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
ghazi52
Miscreants torch school, detonate IED at police vehicle in KP’s Buner
Replies
0
Views
456
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Blast at Diamer, DC camp office: Gilgit Baltistan.
Replies
6
Views
859
Clutch
Clutch
Hamartia Antidote
China’s bus operators seek new cash routes as subsidies dry up and commuters opt for cars, Didi or underground
Replies
0
Views
227
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom