22 drown as bus plunges into river in Diamer

November 12, 2024People take part in the rescue efforts near the site of the accident on November 12. — Umar BachaTwenty-two people drowned, while one person was saved on Tuesday after a bus carrying them plunged into a river in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district on Tuesday, according to rescue officials.“Sixteen dead bodies have been recovered from the river, while the search for the remaining persons continues,” Senior Superintendent of Police Diamer, Sher Khan, toldHe added that a woman, who was a bride, had sustained injuries and was receiving treatment at a hospital.Sharing details of the accident earlier, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shaukat Riaz toldthat a bus coming from Astore fell into the Indus River from Telchi bridge in the limits of Diamer district in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday afternoon.“The vehicle was part of a wedding procession heading towards Punjab’s Chakwal district,” he said.He added the passengers who were onboard the bus had been identified and women were among the drowned.“Nineteen of them belonged to Astore while four were from the Chakwal district of Punjab,” he said.Source: