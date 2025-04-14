20 YEARS, ZERO RULES - SOUTH CHINA SEA TALKS STILL ADRIFT

After 20 years of talks, the Code of Conduct (COC) negotiations appear to have stopped, adding to the already tense situation in the South China Sea, the Philippines has expressed concerns over China's assertive operations in the region, calling the South China Sea a "hostile playground" despite continuing negotiations, these behaviors—which the Philippines perceives as hostile rather than diplomatic—include shadowing, close calls between ships and provocative flybys.China's persistent reluctance to recognize the 2016 international arbitration decision that invalidated its broad territorial claims in the South China Sea is at the center of the conflict, Beijing has maintained its "historic rights" over the region, a claim that dates back to the Ming Dynasty and is not backed by international law, this position has made it very difficult to come to a substantive agreement on a COC.The COC is intended to establish rules and norms of behavior for the South China Sea, with the goal of preventing conflicts and managing disputes peacefully. However, after 20 years of negotiations, there is still no consensus on whether the COC should even be legally binding or have enforcement mechanisms. This lack of progress raises doubts about the effectiveness of the COC in curbing China's assertive actions.While negotiations drag on, China has continued to assert its presence in the South China Sea through its coast guard ships and fishing militias. These vessels often operate in disputed waters, harassing other countries' fishing boats and asserting China's claims. This creates a climate of intimidation and further undermines trust in the negotiation process.The Philippines, as one of the most vocal claimants in the South China Sea dispute, has been particularly critical of China's actions. Manila has sought to rally international support for its position and has strengthened its defense ties with the United States and other allies. However, the Philippines faces a significant power imbalance with China, making it difficult to effectively challenge Beijing's actions.The situation in the South China Sea has broader implications for regional security and stability. The U.S. has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to freedom of navigation in the area and has conducted naval exercises to demonstrate its resolve. However, the U.S. must carefully balance its support for its allies with the need to avoid escalating tensions with China.The COC negotiations represent an effort to find a diplomatic solution to the South China Sea dispute. However, the lack of progress after two decades raises questions about whether a meaningful agreement can ever be reached. In the meantime, China's assertive actions continue to pose a challenge to regional security and stability.The attached image, depicting a lightning storm in Bihar, is unrelated to the text about the South China Sea. It is important to ensure that any visual aids or supporting materials are relevant to the topic being discussed. As negotiations continue, the COC process will be viewed through the lens of China's actions on the water. Without a change in China's behavior, it will be difficult to achieve a meaningful agreement on a Code of Conduct.