1,000 drones perform stunning formations in Guangzhou

Drones get ready to take off for a performance in Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. [Photo: ycwb.com]

1,000 drones formed six different formations during a 15-minute performance against the night sky near Guangzhou's landmark Canton Tower on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. [Photo: ycwb.com]

