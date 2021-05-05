Zydus Cadila likely to seek approval for its COVID-19 vaccine this month

Zydus Cadila is planning to produce 10 million doses per month of its COVID-19 vaccine, to begin with, and subsequently raise it to 20 million doses.

Representative image

Zydus Cadila Likely To Seek Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine This Month Zydus Cadila is planning to produce 10 million doses per month of its COVID-19 vaccine, to begin with, and subsequently raise it to 20 million doses.