In Pakistan COVID-19 is as much a political and the economic problem as it is a battle to obtain an individual test. The best way to fight an individual illness is through a community of friends and family and a robust healthcare system. The same is true of a political fight and I think Zulfi took the best decision according to nature of relationship with Iran . We can’t afford to stay “quarantined” in Iran "no-man" border from the political struggles ahead. Eventually, our public spaces will again be ours to strengthen.

Click to expand...