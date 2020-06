"Bharat Pankhania, a quarantine expert at Exeter university's medical school, said the Government needs to focus resources on screening those travelling from "high-risk" countries instead of implementing a "light-touch" quarantine."



I wonder if Bharat regarded Bharat as a "high-risk" country.



A quick scan of the sources shows twice the volume of passengers returning from India than Pakistan throughout the repatriation period.



A number of 30...THIRTY positive cases from Pakistani flights is hardly statistically significant. Who wants to bet Indian flights brought home just as many, or more? But whatever the number, 30 is not significant enough to draw any meaningful conclusion. It's just hot air and hubris.



Luckily there are plenty of sensible sources that readers can turn to.



The Telegraph is a serious problem though because of its neocon backing. They have routinely held an anti-British Pakistani stance, thinly veiled. Boris Johnson made his infamous remarks about Islamic dress in this newspaper. The routine ranting in the comments sections about perceived white christian victimhood is quite unbecoming of a once respected broadsheet. This seems to be their attempt at a "TJ markaz spike" narrative, borrowed from the bhakt playbook, assisted by bhakt opinions. Pathetic really.



Should they bother mentioning how many British Pakistanis who hold British passports have risked and sacrificed their lives saving patients in one of the world's genuine hotspots that is Great Britain?



It's a darn sight more than 30!



Should they bother mentioning that those very healthcare workers are actually at a higher risk of death and severe morbidity than their non-brown peers, all else being equal, and that furthermore due to inherent institutionalised discrimination within the NHS, the workers of non-white origin are actually at higher risk of frontline deployment, counterintuitive to the fact that they are already at higher risk of death from the virus?



Should they bother mentioning the spike in India that has caused a recent acceleration in cases and deaths, not to mention the counting irregularities in several states in India that actually caused an undercounting of positive cases by hundreds two weeks back?



These filthy news outlets will blame Pakistan for the sky being bluer than normal the minute they get a chance.

