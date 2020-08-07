/ Register

  • Friday, August 7, 2020

Zuckerberg joined Bezos: Facebook founder's fortune reached $ 100 billion

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by dani191, Aug 7, 2020 at 4:03 PM.

  1. Aug 7, 2020 at 4:03 PM #1
    dani191

    dani191 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,992
    Joined:
    Jul 10, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,013 / -1
    Country:
    Israel
    Location:
    Israel
    Zuckerberg joined Bezos: Facebook founder's fortune reached $ 100 billion
    Mark Zuckerberg's personal capital has grown by $ 22 billion this year, also following the launch of the Instagram short video app that will compete with Tiktok. Shares of Facebook - which Zuckerberg owns 13% of - rose more than 6% on Thursday. The largest technology companies in the US - Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft - hold a market value equal to 30% of US GDP
    Calcalist Service 13: 1807.08.20
    Tags: Mark ZuckerbergPaceBuxtickTo Instagram
    The fortune of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg reached one hundred billion dollars after the launch of a new short video app on Instagram.

    [​IMG]

    Read more in Calcalist:
    Instagram has launched its answer to Tiktok: instagram Reels
    Wall Street locked in green: NASDAQ added 1%, Apple - 3.5%, Facebook - 6.5%
    The boycott of advertisers on Facebook made a lot of noise - but did not bring the desired results

    On Wednesday, Facebook announced the launch in the United States of Instagram Reels, the rival of the controversial Chinese app Tiktok.



    Facebook shares rose more than 6% on Thursday. Zuckerberg holds 13% of the company's shares. He joins Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates at the Centibillionaire Club.

    Mark Zuckerberg. Join the Centimillionaires Club
    Mark Zuckerberg. Join the Centimillionaires Club
    Photo: youtube


    Technology company executives have been in the spotlight recently as the size and power of their companies - and with them their private capital - continue to grow.



    Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google are among the biggest beneficiaries of Corona closures, with more people shopping, watching entertainment and communicating with others online.




    Zuckerberg's personal capital has risen by $ 22 billion so far this year, while Bezos' fortune has grown by more than $ 75 billion, according to Bloomberg.



    The launch of the short video feature called Reels added to Facebook - owned Instagram, could not have happened at a better time for Zuckerberg. This is because on Thursday evening, President Trump issued an administrative order in order to deal with what he called the "threat" that is a ticking point for the United States.



    Recently, technology giants, including Zuckerberg, have come under sharp criticism from U.S. and European lawmakers over allegations that their power and influence have spiraled out of control. The five largest technology companies in the US - Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft, currently have a market value equal to about 30% of US GDP.



    Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders this week unveiled a tax plan for what he calls "obscene capital gains" that pockets billionaires during the Corona plague.



    The Make Billionaire Pay Act is supposed to establish a tax collection of 60% of the increase in billionaires' personal capital recorded from the beginning of the plague until the end of the year.
    https://www.calcalist.co.il/internet/articles/0,7340,L-3843912,00.html
     
  2. Aug 7, 2020 at 4:05 PM #2
    Yaseen1

    Yaseen1 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,250
    Joined:
    Apr 1, 2014
    Ratings:
    +3 / 8,364 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    it is more likely due to devaluation of u.s dollar against gold and is natural effect of this
     
  3. Aug 7, 2020 at 4:07 PM #3
    dani191

    dani191 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,992
    Joined:
    Jul 10, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,013 / -1
    Country:
    Israel
    Location:
    Israel
    dont under stand why he want to contribute them to the world instead to invest them in tech companies with inovate thing can help the world
     
  4. Aug 7, 2020 at 4:18 PM #4
    truthseeker2010

    truthseeker2010 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,360
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2010
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,976 / -1
    Fed dollars flooding the markets, nothing but a bubble, lets see what happens when interest rate goes up.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 1, Guests: 6)
  1. Desi_Guy