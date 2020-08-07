Zuckerberg joined Bezos: Facebook founder's fortune reached $ 100 billion Mark Zuckerberg's personal capital has grown by $ 22 billion this year, also following the launch of the Instagram short video app that will compete with Tiktok. Shares of Facebook - which Zuckerberg owns 13% of - rose more than 6% on Thursday. The largest technology companies in the US - Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft - hold a market value equal to 30% of US GDP Calcalist Service 13: 1807.08.20 Tags: Mark ZuckerbergPaceBuxtickTo Instagram The fortune of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg reached one hundred billion dollars after the launch of a new short video app on Instagram. Read more in Calcalist: Instagram has launched its answer to Tiktok: instagram Reels Wall Street locked in green: NASDAQ added 1%, Apple - 3.5%, Facebook - 6.5% The boycott of advertisers on Facebook made a lot of noise - but did not bring the desired results On Wednesday, Facebook announced the launch in the United States of Instagram Reels, the rival of the controversial Chinese app Tiktok. Facebook shares rose more than 6% on Thursday. Zuckerberg holds 13% of the company's shares. He joins Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates at the Centibillionaire Club. Mark Zuckerberg. Join the Centimillionaires Club Mark Zuckerberg. Join the Centimillionaires Club Photo: youtube Technology company executives have been in the spotlight recently as the size and power of their companies - and with them their private capital - continue to grow. Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google are among the biggest beneficiaries of Corona closures, with more people shopping, watching entertainment and communicating with others online. Zuckerberg's personal capital has risen by $ 22 billion so far this year, while Bezos' fortune has grown by more than $ 75 billion, according to Bloomberg. The launch of the short video feature called Reels added to Facebook - owned Instagram, could not have happened at a better time for Zuckerberg. This is because on Thursday evening, President Trump issued an administrative order in order to deal with what he called the "threat" that is a ticking point for the United States. Recently, technology giants, including Zuckerberg, have come under sharp criticism from U.S. and European lawmakers over allegations that their power and influence have spiraled out of control. The five largest technology companies in the US - Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft, currently have a market value equal to about 30% of US GDP. Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders this week unveiled a tax plan for what he calls "obscene capital gains" that pockets billionaires during the Corona plague. The Make Billionaire Pay Act is supposed to establish a tax collection of 60% of the increase in billionaires' personal capital recorded from the beginning of the plague until the end of the year. https://www.calcalist.co.il/internet/articles/0,7340,L-3843912,00.html