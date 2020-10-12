ZTE’s Stock Soars as 7-nm Chip Comes on the Market

DATE: AN HOUR AGO/ SOURCE: YICAIZTE’s Stock Soars as 7-nm Chip Comes on the Market(Yicai Global) Oct. 12 -- Shares of Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment surged today on the news that the Chinese telecoms giant’s self-developed seven-nanometer chips are now commercially available.ZTE [HKG:00763] closed up 5.6 percent to HKD19.98 (USD2.57) in Hong Kong and its mainland stock [SHE:000063] ended the day up 4.43 percent at CNY34.86 (USD5.17).The company’s 7-nm chips are already being used as master control chips in fifth-generation wireless base stations and switches, Tencent News reported, citing Vice President Li Hui at the third Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeastern Fujian province yesterday. Its 5-nm semiconductors are still undergoing trials, Li said.The company is capable of the earliest structure design, simulations, front-end designing, rear-end physical implementation, design and execution of assembly and tests as well as future failure analysis of the chips, said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Xie Junshi.ZTE, however, is not yet able to manufacture its own chips. Rather, its 7-nm chips are produced by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and it uses Taiwan’s ASE Group’s 25D/interposer technology for assembly and testing.The Shenzhen-based firm used to depend heavily on US chips and components until it was slapped with a seven-year ban by the US government in 2018 for violating US trade sanctions on Iran, preventing US firms from selling it their hardware and software.As a result, the telecoms giant has been investing heavily in developing its own technologies. The fact that ZTE can now make its own chips, the most crucial component in many electronic devices, will raise concern, especially in the current context of deglobalization.Editor: Kim Taylor