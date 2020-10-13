However, Huawei is not the only company in the chip field. On Sunday October 11, ZTE officially announced that it now has a self-developed 7nm chip officially in commercial use in the market, and a 5nm version has entered the trial stage.
According to sources, ZTE's 5nm chip will be officially launched next year. It is worth noting that ZTE’s 7nm chip is a base-station chip, not a mobile-phone chip. In the field of chips, base-station chips are different from mobile-phone chips. The threshold for base-station chips is higher. It takes at least two years from trial to mass production. If you want to realise localisation in the base-station chips, even design is difficult.
ZTE launches power-saving 5G base station chip
5G networks have a power consumption problem: they use four times the power of 4G networks and that is likely to double once the network is fully rolled out; but ZTE's new base-station chip will help put base stations to 'sleep'
www.asiatimesfinancial.com
ZTE launches power-saving 5G base-station chip
5G networks have a power consumption problem: they use four times the power of 4G networks and that is likely to double once the network is fully rolled out; but ZTE's new base-station chip will help put base stations to 'sleep'