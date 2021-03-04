ZTE confirms it has set up automotive electronics team - CnEVPost Tencent News said ZTE's goal of getting involved in the automotive field is quite similar to Huawei's, namely to be a tier-one supplier to car companies, the report said.

It was reported yesterday that ZTE has issued an internal document stating that it will establish an automotive electronics product line and will also set up an automotive electronics team, which will be responsible for unified business planning and operation in the field of automotive electronics.Today the Securities Times cited the company's response, saying the report was true.Tencent News said yesterday that ZTE's goal of getting involved in the automotive field is quite similar to Huawei's, namely to be a tier-one supplier to car companies, the report said.At the World Smart Car Conference held in December last year, ZTE released the Xinzhidian smart car operating system solution.According to ZTE's plan, the future will be defined by software to achieve this change, the underlying software platform layer - the operating system plays a crucial role, the report said.Xinzhidian industrial operating system can meet both real-time, security, and openness, providing important support for building the entire smart car and application scenarios, the report said.(Source: Unsplash)