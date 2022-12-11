Zoroastrians

Do They believe in one God? I have a zoroastrian friend who has been spewing alot of stuff about the riots and that Iran is gonna go back to its roots aand back to zoroastrian religion. He calls Islamic "mullahs" evil and says Islam has no place in Iran and slanders islam much.



His posts were getting on my nerves so I kinda put him in his place about Islam and told him his people chose Islam over an outdated religion.



But I briefly read about zoroastrian religion and found out they believe in one God and have a prophet.



Could it be a religion from Allah back in the days?