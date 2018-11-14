Shahzaz ud din
Zoroastrians or Parsis of Pakistan
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|I
|Zoroastrian Parsi Freddie Mercury and his deep connection to India
|Central & South Asia
|0
|A note on Zoroastrian mobeds who support Kurdish separatism and the balkanization of Iran
|Iranian Defence Forum
|23
|Dabadhai Naroj, freemason Zoroastrian priest and first British MP to be an Asian
|Iranian Defence Forum
|6
|Zoroastrian, British spy, freemason and propagator of Haifan Bahaism: Ardeshir Reporter
|Iranian Defence Forum
|11
|What Is Zoroastrianism? and what do they have to do with Mazda car company?
|Pakistan History
|117
|Why is Quaid-e-Azam MA Jinnah so closely tied with Zoroastrian elite
|Pakistan History
|10
|What several South Asian religious traditions have in common with Zoroastrianism
|Central & South Asia
|0
|Massive Anahita Zoroastrian temple ruins in Kermanshah
|Iranian Defence Forum
|2
|The Zoroastrian priestesses of Iran
|Iranian Defence Forum
|17
|Zoroastrian Sadeh festival in the city of Cham
|Iranian Defence Forum
|14