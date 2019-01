Are you kidding me?People here don't even need a freaking permit to celebrate festivals unless they are in a public or government area. Zoroastrians are free to celebrate any festival that they want. Numbers are not the issue here.They are one of the most loved minorities in India since they are superbly hardworking, polite, respectful, ethical and live their lives fully adding value to everyone around them.Even if they are a few 100, they can celebrate whatever they want. It just so happens that almost all of their holy sites are in Iran because obviously, they are Iranian origin and most of their holiest sites are in Iran due to that reason.The followers of Zend Avesta are always welcome in India and this beautiful link is what we would like to consolidate with Iran.Thank you for posting the link.You have a beautiful ancient culture, dostam.