ZORAWAR.... New beast coming shortly.....

vishwambhar
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 22, 2020
- 1,958
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
https://www-thehindu-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.thehindu.com/news/national/indian-army-accelerates-procurement-of-light-tank-zorawar-for-lac/article65814103.ece/amp/?amp_js_v=a6&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQKKAFQArABIIACAw%3D%3D#aoh=16615405532393&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thehindu.com%2Fnews%2Fnational%2Findian-army-accelerates-procurement-of-light-tank-zorawar-for-lac%2Farticle65814103.ece
A great boost to Indian army against type 15 on LAC....
A great boost to Indian army against type 15 on LAC....