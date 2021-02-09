Devil’s Advo-Cat: Zoom filter turns Texas lawyer into kitten, hilarity ensues (VIDEO) A Texas lawyer was left embarrassed, and the internet left laughing, after he addressed a remote court hearing while transformed by a Zoom filter into a cuddly, adorable kitten.

A hearing at the 394th District Court in Brewster County, Texas, was briefly halted after one lawyer seemingly transformed into a saucer-eyed kitten. Video footage of the hearing, which apparently took place on Tuesday, showed the lawyer struggling to turn off the Zoom filter responsible for his whiskered appearance.he said, after Judge Roy Ferguson asked him to remove the filter.he added, as the cat's eyes moved with his own.