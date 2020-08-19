ZIWOO announces Tactical Shooting Simulation System “Shooting-Guide” for Land Forces

​

ZIWOO I&T made contracted with the DND of Philippine April 2017 (Project name : VTESS System for ‘ 7 year defense modernization project in Philippine) and completed the establishment of the whole system (5 systems : one system of 12 lane fixed type and 4 systems of 4 lane stationary type) in May 2018, and started operation.



​

The “Shooting Guide” is a fully interactive, 3D shooting training system that provides a premium synthetic environment, suitable for a wide range of military training and experimentation.

​

It is applied with the latest proven technology for clients to go through the most advanced experiences in training and simulation. Easy access and be flexible in customization, the open architecture is cost effective for the training solutions and highly reliable.



Clients will gain deep knowledge of the simulation system, direct weapon handling, marksmanship, shoot & don’t shoot training, joint exercises, and tactical group training in a wide range of different scenarios.



ZIWOO want to provide customers satisfaction, trust and a capable partner in the long run with on-time maintenance as a priority.

Shooting Guide – Set Up

Shooting Guide” can be configured in two ways: The “” can be configured in two ways: Fixed Simulated Training System or Mobile Simulated Training System . The whole system can be built at a dedicated indoor location or a portable solution for flexibility. The system supports up to 20 lanes for the Fixed Simulated Training System. For the Mobile Simulated Training System it supports up to 6 lanes.



Fixed Simulated Training System.

​

The system provides advanced AAR (After Action Review) to maximize the training course. Results can be presented directly during training or afterwards. This will help to evaluate your investment on manpower, budget and organisation. ​



Mobile Simulated Training System.

​

The system and most core parts and components are designed and manufactured at the R&D centre and factory of ZIWOO Technology Inc. The features are 100% tetherless, but if the client wants a tethering solution, that is available. ​

Shooting Guide – Hardware

Shooting Guide – Software



Operation Software ​



Environment Scenarios.

​

Simulated Weapon Kits

Originally, ZIWOO has the ability of designing various kinds of simulated weapon kits . For securing most solid and reliable test and production, ZIWOO works with DASAN, which is one of the biggest weapon production capacity in the world of manufacturing rifle/pistol/sniper rifle/machine gun and relevant components.

Real Weapons



Real weapons are combined with a personal designed simulated weapon kit (bolt assembly, magazine and laser module).



The system works with:



Small Rifles: M4 Carbine, M16, AK47.



Heavy Machine Guns. RPG anti-tank rockets. Pistols: Glock 17, Glock 19.

The ‘Shooting Guide’ generates a very strong recoil and remains more than 90% of real gun’s recoil level.

IR Laser Module

ZIWOO has the ability of designing various kinds of IR laser modules. The IR laser module technology is issued an EYE Class I safety certificate (successfully obtained the international safety certificate).



The IR laser module has a durability about four to six months, in case of shooting five to eight hours per day. This is much longer compared to our competitors duration.



Furthermore, the laser module has no frequent need for calibration, because of the rigid fixing structure on the bayonet stud and neighbouring structures to be mounted around.



ZIWOO’s laser modules offers very high reliability, like accuracy, stability and durability.

Magazine



User-friendly and high effectiveness to charge.

Working with 3 types of gasses: CO2, HPA(high-pressure-air) and power gas.

Strong magazines made from aluminum. It contains a gauge showing the pressure level to measure remaining gas.

The gas charger can fully fill a vacant magazine in two seconds. One time full charging can shoot more than 100 rounds.

Assault Recognition Vest



Assault recognition vest

​

One eye-catching thing is the assault recognition vest. It gives an interactive feel of combat and mood by displaying blue light by LED and vibration of haptic sensors. ​