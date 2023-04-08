Zionist swines beg Egypt for ceasefire with Palestinians

تل آویو دست به دامان مصر شد در حالی که مصر بارها به عنوان میانجی در حل و فصل شرایط حاد فلسطین و غزه عمل کرده است، صهیونیست‌ها از مصر خواسته اند تا در فلسطین آتش بس برقرار شود.

Al-Arabiya TV channel reported that Cairo held talks between the Zionist and Palestinian sides on Friday about the need to end the clashes.According to this TV channel, Egypt understands the need of various parties and groups for a ceasefire and the Egyptian delegation is ready to go to Tel Aviv and lay the groundwork for a ceasefire and deep negotiations on this issue.According to the report of this TV channel, the Zionist side has also informed Cairo that "it is willing to establish a truce and this truce [with the Palestinians] is subject to the cessation of rocket launching (from the territory of the Gaza Strip) and [terrorist] attacks."Earlier it was reported that Egypt was conducting intensive consultations with Tel Aviv, Washington and Palestinian groups to de-escalate tensions when clashes broke out around the Gaza Strip on Friday morning. According to Al Arabiya, the Egyptian authorities are conducting extensive negotiations with the Zionist side, America and some Palestinian groups in order to restore peace to the region as soon as possible.Earlier, Cairo asked Tel Aviv not to attack residential areas and civilians in the Gaza Strip. According to the report of this TV channel, the Egyptian security forces also contacted the Zionist side after the Israeli Air Force attacked the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and the Zionist side also claimed that the escalation of the current conflict depends on the actions of the Palestinian groups.Previously, Egypt has acted many times as a mediator in the resolution of acute situations related to Palestine and Gaza. Egypt, which has diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv and communicates with Palestinian groups that operate in the sector bordering Egypt, has been able to push the sides towards solutions to stop the war, at least temporarily. This mediating role has always been the responsibility of Egypt's foreign intelligence officers.The Palestinian Wafa news agency reported last Tuesday that Zionist soldiers penetrated Al-Aqsa Mosque and used sound bombs, tear gas, rubber bullets and batons. According to Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV channel, more than 400 people were arrested in this raid. After this incident, the Zionist military announced on Thursday that at least 34 rockets were fired from Lebanon at the occupied Palestinian settlements in the north of which 25 rockets were intercepted by the Israeli air defense system and the other rockets hit the ground. While it seems that the rockets were launched from Lebanon in response to the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Zionist regime also shelled areas in southern Lebanon. According to Israel's Radio Con, the bombing of areas in southern Lebanon was carried out under the pretext of bombing facilities related to Hamas, although Lebanon's Hezbollah supported the launch of rockets towards occupied areas.Currently, the conditions of the occupied Palestinian territories are extremely fragile and unstable after the recent conflicts and tensions in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon. By issuing separate statements, the Palestinian resistance forces are calling for continued pressure and attacks on the Zionist forces in response to the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque last week, and therefore the operations against the Zionists have intensified.In recent months, the confrontation of the Palestinian forces with the Zionist occupiers has intensified, and the Palestinian Data Center has also announced in a report that following the resistance operations of the Palestinian fighters in 2023 in different areas, 19 Zionists were killed and 133 Zionists were injured.